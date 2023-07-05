Share
Ben & Jerry's July 4 Tweet Bashes America, So Twitter Users Unleash Firestorm

 By Warner Todd Huston  July 5, 2023 at 9:40am
Ben & Jerry’s went out of its way Tuesday to bash America with an Independence Day tweet that brought many to urge their fellow citizens to “Bud Light” the ice cream company.

On Tuesday, July 4, the Unilever-owned Ben & Jerry’s ice creamery posted a tweet blasting America as existing on “stolen land.”

“This 4th of July, it’s high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now,” the company tweeted over a graphic reading, “The United States was founded on stolen indigenous land. The Fourth of July, let’s commit to returning it.”

Many Americans piled onto the company’s tweet offering actual historical facts, pointing out Ben & Jerry’s own hypocrisy, and otherwise busting Ben & Jerry’s for attacking America on what is generally considered our country’s “birthday.”

On its website, the Vermont-based company claimed the U.S.A. should “start with Mount Rushmore,” and explained the significance of the region to certain Native Americans, Fox News reported.

“But what is the meaning of Independence Day for those whose land this country stole, those who were murdered and forced with brutal violence onto reservations, those who were pushed from their holy places and denied their freedom?” Ben & Jerry’s said. “The faces on Mount Rushmore are the faces of men who actively worked to destroy Indigenous cultures and ways of life, to deny Indigenous people their basic rights.”

The message went on to claim that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed that Mt. Rushmore sits on “stolen land.”

“The US exists on stolen land. We have to acknowledge that—today and every day. In the case of Mount Rushmore, the Supreme Court already did!” the company wrote.

“This Fourth of July, it’s time to return that sacred place to the Lakota,” they added. “Let’s make it a day that embraces freedom and justice for all.”

Ben & Jerry’s has long been one of the most progressive companies in the U.S. and has often pushed out far-left ideas on social media.

In 2021, for instance, Ben & Jerry’s announced that it would no longer sell ice cream in Israel because of the country’s “genocide” against the “Palestinians.” But, despite the bravado, the company’s owner, Unilever, quashed the plans and said that the products would still be sold in Israel, despite the company’s proclamations.

The ice cream brand later tried to sue Unilever to force it to allow the ice cream to be banned from sale in Israel, but a judge ruled in favor of Unilever and told Ben & Jerry’s that they had no legal leg to stand on to deny the orders of their parent company.

The company has many other instances of left-wing activism. In 2015 it openly endorsed socialist Bernie Sanders for president, in 2021 it put out an ice cream featuring an anti-police theme, and it has also been a loud supporter of social justice warrior and national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
