Ben Shapiro Admits ‘Trump Was 100% Right and I Was 100% Wrong’ if Latest Report is True

A report by The Washington Post has conservative commentator Ben Shapiro admitting he was “wrong” about the tariffs President Donald Trump has threatened Mexico with and that he was “100% right.”

On Thursday, Shapiro wrote on Twitter, “Holy crap! If true, Trump was 100% right and I was 100% wrong. Good on him.”

Holy crap! If true, Trump was 100% right and I was 100% wrong. Good on him. https://t.co/KbFVWl9qT5 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 6, 2019

The tweet comes in reference to a Washington Post report that the U.S. and Mexico may be close to a deal to avoid the Trump administration’s tariffs if Mexico doesn’t stem the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States.

The president said the tariffs would start on June 10 and would “gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied.”

The plan appears to have caught the eye of Shapiro, who has long been a critic of the tariffs Trump has used.

If Trump wants to prove he’s pushing tariffs in order to achieve free trade, he should simply say America is happy to abolish ALL tariffs with any human-rights-respecting country that does the same, with no preconditions, in any non-defense industry. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 10, 2018

Shapiro even made fun of President Trump’s self-given nickname of “Tariff Man,” saying that it “would be the world’s least successful superhero, with a long record of carnage and stupidity behind him.”

Tariff Man would be the world’s least successful superhero, with a long record of carnage and stupidity behind him https://t.co/nX1qFKJMpw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 4, 2018

The report said that Mexico has pledged to send 6,000 troops to the Guatemalan border as a show of force to stop migrants from making their way northward to the U.S.-Mexico border.

While officials from U.S. and Mexico have been working out the deal, it’s unclear if it will be enough for Trump to change his mind about imposing tariffs.

The Associated Press reported that Vice President Mike Pence signaled that he was “encouraged” by changes the Mexican government was making to address the issue.

However, he issued caution and said it ultimately was “up to the president” to decide whether the tariffs would go in effect Monday. In addition to the troops, Mexican and U.S. officials said the plan would require for migrants seeking asylum to apply in the first country they enter.

For those coming from Guatemala, that country would be Mexico. For those coming from El Salvador and Honduras, that country would be Guatemala.

Moreover, if any migrants reached the U.S.-Mexico border without going through the proper procedures, they would be deported to the appropriate third country.

Toward the end of March, President Trump threatened Mexico with a 5 percent blanket tariff on all goods if the country didn’t do more to stop migrants from making their way to the border.

