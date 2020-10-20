Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro still does not quite approve of the man who is America’s president, but he will vote for him because retaining President Donald Trump in office is necessary for America.

“I did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016. I am voting for Donald Trump in 2020,” he said in a video released on Twitter.

“There are three reasons I’m going to vote for Donald Trump in 2020 when I didn’t four years ago. First, I was simply wrong about Donald Trump on policy. Second, I wasn’t really wrong about Donald Trump on character, but whatever damage he was going to do has already been done and it’s not going to help if I don’t vote for him this time,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said his third reason was the most important of all: “Democrats have lost their f***ing minds.”

Shapiro said that since his election, Trump met his policy standards.

“Donald Trump has governed pretty conservatively. I thought he would not be conservative in his governance. I was just wrong on that. Donald Trump radically cut regulation. He actually saw reductions in the number of man-hours dedicated to dealing with regulation for the first time in a long time under Donald Trump,” he said.

Shapiro also said the Trump’s judicial appointments have been another positive, as have Trump’s efforts to reduce unemployment and grow the economy.

Trump’s fight abortion against abortion and his decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord also drew a thumbs-up from Shapiro.

“Donald Trump is the first president of my lifetime to not start any new wars, which is a kind of a big thing,” he said.

Closer to home, Trump has “resisted using the federal government to control everybody’s life during COVID. That’s a big thing. This is the biggest government power grab of my lifetime and Trump refused to do it,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro also noted that failure to re-elect Trump would empower Democrats, whose agenda is a dire threat to the nation.

“These people must not be allowed the mechanisms of power,” he said.

“The Democrats are no longer the party of Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama, they’re the party of Bernie Sanders and they’re hiding behind the mask of Joe Biden,” he said.

“The Democratic Party is now the party of radicals,” he said. “They believe that you should be forced by law to violate your religious beliefs if it conflicts with their social views.”

“They say that unborn babies aren’t babies, and that men can be women and if you disagree with them, then you’re a bigot, a homophobe, and a terrible person,” he said.

Shapiro said Trump’s return to the White House was essential.

“Here’s the deal, I’m voting for Trump,” Shapiro said. “You don’t have to love Trump’s character, you don’t have to like his Twitter account to vote for him. You don’t have to approve of the crazy or bad things he says, or the way he often acts. But if you care about the Constitution, and economic freedom, and the security of the United States, you really don’t have a whole hell of a lot of choice.”

“You should vote for Trump. You should certainly vote against Joe Biden and the Democratic Party running completely off the rails, and now threatens the integrity of the republic if they are given the levers of power,” he said.

Ben Shapiro became the youngest syndicated columnist in America when he was 17. His column runs weekly in The Western Journal.

