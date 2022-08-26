Ben Shapiro Triggers Libs by Existing: 'Literally Shaking Rn'

Apparently, Ben Shapiro — co-founder of conservative outlet The Daily Wire and one of the biggest podcasters on the planet — can trigger liberals by simply showing up at a podcasting convention.

Podcast Movement, taking place this week in Dallas, is one of the biggest conferences in the United States for those who are in the industry. According to TheBlaze, Shapiro’s outlet helped sponsor this year’s convention.

Shapiro himself was spotted on the floor of the convention — and that’s where the trouble began.

It ended it one of the silliest apologies ever from the convention organizer itself, with Podcast Movement saying on Twitter it took “full responsibility for the harm done by his presence.”

Even more laughs could be had with a perfect rejoinder from Shapiro himself.

Unfortunately, the first person to call out Shapiro’s presence on the floor — whose Twitter profile includes “they/them” pronouns, natch — made the tweet private. Thankfully, an archived version of it exists so you can marvel at the triggered-ness.

“Hey @PodcastMovement what the f***,” podcaster Tal Minear tweeted, along with this photo of Shapiro and the Daily Wire booth:

Well, sightings like this were enough to set people off. And they’re exactly the kind of people you’d imagine would be set off by having to exist in the same vague space as someone whose politics they disagree with.

“As a trans person, as a queer person, as someone with a uterus, this does not make me feel welcome. This does not make me feel safe,” said Minear, host of the Sidequesting fantasy podcast.

“Not this. Not. This. Jfc,” said another user whose Twitter profile included pronouns (this time “he/they”).

“Jfc,” for the uninitiated, stands for a blasphemous vulgarity. Clearly, we’re taking it well.

Not this. Not. This. Jfc. — f. e. lyons, viii 🐆 (@DarinEarl) August 25, 2022

Another annoyed user, Skye Pillsbury (“she/her”), said people should “DM any add’l pics or stories about this to me, plz!”

DM any add’l pics or stories about this to me, plz! — Skye Pillsbury (she/her) (@SkyePillsbury) August 24, 2022

Podcast Movement hurriedly released a series of tweets Thursday apologizing for Shapiro’s presence.

“Hi folks, we owe you an apology before sessions kick off for the day. Yesterday afternoon, Ben Shapiro briefly visited the PM22 expo area near The Daily Wire booth. Though he was not registered or expected, we take full responsibility for the harm done by his presence,” the convention organizer’s account tweeted.

“There’s no way around it: We agreed to sell The Daily Wire a first-time booth based on the company’s large presence in podcasting. The weight of that decision is now painfully clear. Shapiro is a co-founder. A drop-in, however unlikely, should have been considered a possibility.”

There’s no way around it: We agreed to sell The Daily Wire a first-time booth based on the company’s large presence in podcasting. The weight of that decision is now painfully clear. Shapiro is a co-founder. A drop-in, however unlikely, should have been considered a possibility. — Podcast Movement at #PM22 (@PodcastMovement) August 25, 2022

“Those of you who called this ‘unacceptable’ are right,” the thread continued. “In 9 wonderful years growing and celebrating this medium, PM has made mistakes. The pain caused by this one will always stick with us. We promise that sponsors will be more carefully considered moving forward.”

“Just to clarify, no TDW representatives were scheduled to appear on panels, and Shapiro remained in the common space and did not have a badge. If you have questions, we’re here to talk. Thank you for reading, and we hope you’ll continue to join us from here on out,” Podcast Movement added.

Just to clarify, no TDW representatives were scheduled to appear on panels, and Shapiro remained in the common space and did not have a badge. If you have questions, we’re here to talk. Thank you for reading, and we hope you’ll continue to join us from here on out. — Podcast Movement at #PM22 (@PodcastMovement) August 25, 2022

This kind of groveling prostration to a few triggered wokesters attracted the wrong kind of attention, again — this time for those who found it appalling a podcast convention was apologizing for an appearance from one of the most popular podcasters in the English language.

You sound like *completely insane people*. What in the world is wrong with you? Is this a joke? You couldn’t tolerate *BEN* *FREAKING* *SHAPIRO*? Are you a child? An anti-semite? An anti-semitic child? How do you function in society if you can’t tolerate BEN SHAPIRO? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 25, 2022

So you were fine taking money from The Daily Wire as long as it stayed hush. Interesting. Also, if the mere presence of @BenShapiro somehow “harms” you, you need more help than you can find on any self help podcast. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 25, 2022

I’ve read the whole thread and legitimately can’t tell if this is a joke or not. — Kroquegg Overon (@kroquegg_overon) August 25, 2022

Omg I hope everyone survived — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) August 25, 2022

Of course, none of the responses was better than Shapiro’s own: “Literally shaking rn. Podcast Movement is threatening my right to exist. This is erasure.”

Literally shaking rn. Podcast Movement is threatening my right to exist. This is erasure. https://t.co/FGu5u3nG3g — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2022

The Daily Wire also poked fun at the situation by sharing a video along with a tweet that said, “WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video of @benshapiro at @PodcastMovement disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.”

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video of @benshapiro at @PodcastMovement disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/hBL7kT8y7G — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 25, 2022

Sadly, while Shapiro and his outlet were only being sarcastic, a lot of the people who complained weren’t. They’re so allergic to those who don’t parrot their opinions that the mere presence of a conservative podcasting giant sent them into paroxysms of anger.

That’s bad enough, but the fact Podcast Movement felt the need to profusely apologize to this faction underlined how preposterous individuals and organizations will make themselves to mollify the woke contingent.

It’s a shameful capitulation — and one which deserves the backlash it’s receiving.

