Entertainer Ben Stiller, left, was quick to criticize comments made Tuesday by President Donald Trump, but people on social media had some advice for him.
Entertainer Ben Stiller, left, was quick to criticize comments made Tuesday by President Donald Trump, but people on social media had some advice for him. (Max Cisotti - Dave Benett / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Ben Stiller's Attempt to Defend Somalis from Trump Backfires as Social Media Users Offer a Suggestion

 By Johnathan Jones  December 3, 2025 at 11:08am
Hollywood waded into a very real national debate this week, and it did not go the way one actor hoped.

For years, authorities in multiple states have uncovered astounding levels of fraud in welfare, housing, health care, food assistance, COVID relief, and other taxpayer-funded programs.

Much of it has involved members of the Somali community.

The numbers are staggering. The fraud has been so pervasive in Tim Walz’s Minnesota that even The New York Times — rarely eager to highlight failures tied to favored demographics — was forced to acknowledge it.

“Over the last five years, law enforcement officials say, fraud took root in pockets of Minnesota’s Somali diaspora as scores of individuals made small fortunes by setting up companies that billed state agencies for millions of dollars’ worth of social services that were never provided,” the liberal news outlet reported.

The paper even acknowledged that the behavior did not materialize out of nowhere.

Macalester College professor Ahmed Samatar, a Somali native, told the New York Times that the fraud should not be surprising.

He explained that Somali refugees who came to the U.S. after their nation’s civil war often grew up in a system where stealing from a corrupt government was routine.

Americans are rightfully furious about immigrants stealing from programs meant for U.S. citizens. President Donald Trump did not mince words about the issue Tuesday.

Trump said, “They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country,” and called Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, “garbage.”

“We’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country,” Trump added, arguing that many of these migrants “do nothing but complain.”

Related:
Kristi Noem Breathes Fire in Trump Meeting, Tells POTUS She Wants 'Full Travel Ban on Every Damn Country That's Been Flooding Our Nation With Killers, Leeches'

That set the stage for far-left Hollywood actor Ben Stiller, who decided Tuesday was the day to virtue signal.

“Somalis are not garbage,” Stiller wrote on X. “Immigrants and refugees from anywhere are people like you and me. They should not be demonized … It’s what our country is all about.”

Stiller was met not with applause, but ridicule and some suggestions.

As many of the commenters pointed out, if Stiller feels so strongly about giving room and board to the world’s criminals, he should open his home to them.

Of course, he won’t. Like many celebrities, he champions mass migration from behind guards and gated communities.

For him, immigration is a convenient talking point and a way to earn applause from his Hollywood peers without any of the consequences regular Americans face.

At some point, the people lecturing the rest of us about compassion should volunteer to show a little of their own.

