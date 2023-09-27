Two 2019 wire transfers sending $260,000 from a Chinese company to Hunter Biden listed the Delaware home address of President Joe Biden as the beneficiary address for the money, according to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

A news release from the committee said that, based on bank records it subpoenaed, one payment in July totaled $10,000. An August payment totaled $250,000, the committee said.

The New York Post noted that Hunted Biden did list his parents’ address as his at various times during 2017, 2018 and 2019, but that by the summer of 2019, according to Hunter Biden’s own memoir, he was living in California.

“Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does. In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States,” Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said in the House Oversight Committee statement.

In a comment made to Laura Ingraham of Fox News, Comer said at the time of the wire transfers “I’m pretty certain Hunter Biden was not living in the home of Joe Biden,” according to Real Clear Politics.

Comer told Ingraham that Joe Biden had an ongoing relationship with Jonathan Li, “who wired the $260,000 from China to Hunter Biden’s personal account … [and] is part of the Chinese Communist Party.”

According to Fox News, the wires from Beijing were linked to BHR Partners, a joint venture between Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca and a Chinese investment firm.

The news release from the committee sought to put the payments in context.

“Evidence shows Joe Biden developed a familiar relationship with Jonathan Li during his vice presidency and prior to these payments to Hunter Biden. Devon Archer, a Biden business associate, described how Joe Biden met with Jonathan Li in Beijing, China, had a phone call with him, and later wrote college recommendation letters for his children,” the release said.

“In December 2013, during a vice presidential trip to Beijing, reports indicate that ‘Hunter, shortly after arriving in Beijing, on December 4, helped arrange for Li to shake hands with his father in the lobby of the American delegation’s hotel,’” the release said, citing a trip Joe Biden made when he was vice president in the Obama administration.

“Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing? Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the first family’s corruption,” Comer said.

White House spokesman Ian Sams posted what he hoped would be a put-down of the news.

“Imagine them arguing that, if someone stayed at their parents’ house during the pandemic, listed it as their permanent address for work, and got a paycheck, the parents somehow also worked for the employer It’s bananas Yet this is what extreme House Republicans have sunken to,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Imagine them arguing that, if someone stayed at their parents’ house during the pandemic, listed it as their permanent address for work, and got a paycheck, the parents somehow also worked for the employer It’s bananas Yet this is what extreme House Republicans have sunken to https://t.co/25bQuDwtcp — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) September 27, 2023

However, CheckYourFact noted that multiple sources place Hunter Biden in California during the summer of 2019.

According to a since-rescinded plea agreement, “After numerous programs and trips to rehab, Biden got sober in May 2019, the same month he married his current wife. Biden remained in California and spent much of Summer 2019 painting and developing plans for his memoir.”

CheckYourFact, which noted that pandemic restrictions did not kick in until 2020, reported that Sams later said his post was “an analogy.”

