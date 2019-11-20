Benghazi Marine Blasts Vindman, and SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Joins In with Brutally Honest Comments

Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, a member of the National Security Council, was the “star” witness of the Democrats during Tuesday’s public impeachment hearing in the House Intelligence Committee.

Vindman, who appeared in full dress uniform despite serving in a civilian post, had been called to testify by impeachment circus ringleader and committee Chairman Adam Schiff due to the fact that Vindman had expressed his “concerns” about the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, a call that Vindman had listened in on.

It was overwhelmingly obvious from Vindman’s demeanor and testimony that he held himself in rather high regard — even at one point correcting ranking Republican member Devin Nunes to address him as “lieutenant colonel” — but his morally superior view of himself doesn’t appear to be shared by a number of notable military veterans.

One of those was retired Marine Mark Geist, one of the heroes of the 2012 Benghazi terror attack, who described Vindman as a “disgrace” in a tweet that linked to a post from Donald Trump Jr. referring to Vindman as a “low-level partisan bureaucrat.”

Geist wrote, “Vindman is a disgrace to all who have served. Transcript of his previous closed door testimony he clearly admits to undermining the @POTUS foreign policy and now he has chairman Schiff advising him on how to answer questions.”

Vindman is a disgrace to all who have served. Transcript of his previous closed door testimony he clearly admits to undermining the @POTUS foreign policy and now he has chairman Schiff advising him on how to answer questions. @codeofvets #treason #traitor #POS #conductunbecoming https://t.co/1FVActrpS0 — Mark Geist (@MarkGeistSWP) November 19, 2019

That view appeared to be shared by former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, who killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. O’Neill shared the same Donald Trump Jr. tweet and wrote, “I agree. I wish the left wouldn’t use his uniform to make him a saint. He’s an operative with an agenda.”

I agree. I wish the left wouldn’t use his uniform to make him a saint. He’s an operative with an agenda. https://t.co/b6JfanQ2aQ — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) November 19, 2019

Nor were those two American heroes alone in calling out Vindman over his decided lack of heroic stature, which was revealed by his own demeanor during his testimony and his own described behavior with regard to the phone call at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

Former SEAL Jonathan Gilliam, who also served as an FBI agent and federal air marshal and is now an author and radio host, suggested in a tweet that Vindman was a “spy” and a “deep stater” who was out to get President Trump as part of the ongoing conspiracy to remove him from office.

Gilliam tweeted, “This guy reeks of spy! #Vindman should be added to the list of deep staters that should be charged with conspiracy to overthrow @realDonaldTrump.”

This guy reeks of spy! #Vindman should be added to the list of deep staters that should be charged with conspiracy to overthrow @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/BMesIlVVbb — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) November 19, 2019

And then there was former Army Ranger and Special Forces Operator Tim Kennedy, who is now a mixed martial arts fighter. Kennedy called out Vindman over his demand that Nunes address him by his rank.

Linking to a video of the moment, Kennedy tweeted, “Correcting a civilian about how to be addressed is a for sure way to make everyone in the military think you are a douche bag.”

Correcting a civilian about how to be a addressed is a for sure way to make everyone in the military think you are a douche bag. https://t.co/uclV6B7VnG — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) November 19, 2019

To be sure, Vindman’s military service and sacrifice — he earned a Purple Heart by way of surviving an IED explosion in Iraq — is worthy of being commended.

However, true heroes remain humble in their heroism and don’t shove it in the face of others or demand respect with their words, but rather by way of their actions, and they certainly don’t use the uniform like a shield to hide behind against justifiable criticism of their behavior, which is exactly what Vindman did on Tuesday.

