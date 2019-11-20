SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Benghazi Marine Blasts Vindman, and SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Joins In with Brutally Honest Comments

National Security Council official Lt. Col Alexander Vindman testifies before the House Intelligence Committee.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty ImagesNational Security Council official Lt. Col Alexander Vindman testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 19, 2019. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

By Ben Marquis
Published November 20, 2019 at 4:19pm
Print

Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, a member of the National Security Council, was the “star” witness of the Democrats during Tuesday’s public impeachment hearing in the House Intelligence Committee.

Vindman, who appeared in full dress uniform despite serving in a civilian post, had been called to testify by impeachment circus ringleader and committee Chairman Adam Schiff due to the fact that Vindman had expressed his “concerns” about the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, a call that Vindman had listened in on.

It was overwhelmingly obvious from Vindman’s demeanor and testimony that he held himself in rather high regard — even at one point correcting ranking Republican member Devin Nunes to address him as “lieutenant colonel” — but his morally superior view of himself doesn’t appear to be shared by a number of notable military veterans.

TRENDING: Eric Ciaramella Linked to Soros Foundation – Informed of Soros’ Movements, Asked To Anticipate ‘Particular Problems’

One of those was retired Marine Mark Geist, one of the heroes of the 2012 Benghazi terror attack, who described Vindman as a “disgrace” in a tweet that linked to a post from Donald Trump Jr. referring to Vindman as a “low-level partisan bureaucrat.”

Geist wrote, “Vindman is a disgrace to all who have served. Transcript of his previous closed door testimony he clearly admits to undermining the @POTUS foreign policy and now he has chairman Schiff advising him on how to answer questions.”

That view appeared to be shared by former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, who killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. O’Neill shared the same Donald Trump Jr. tweet and wrote, “I agree. I wish the left wouldn’t use his uniform to make him a saint. He’s an operative with an agenda.”

Do you think Lt. Col. Vindman holds himself in higher regard than he deserves?

Nor were those two American heroes alone in calling out Vindman over his decided lack of heroic stature, which was revealed by his own demeanor during his testimony and his own described behavior with regard to the phone call at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

Former SEAL Jonathan Gilliam, who also served as an FBI agent and federal air marshal and is now an author and radio host, suggested in a tweet that Vindman was a “spy” and a “deep stater” who was out to get President Trump as part of the ongoing conspiracy to remove him from office.

Gilliam tweeted, “This guy reeks of spy! #Vindman should be added to the list of deep staters that should be charged with conspiracy to overthrow @realDonaldTrump.”

RELATED: Sondland: Trump Wanted Public Anti-Corruption Commitment from Ukraine Because of Country's Record

And then there was former Army Ranger and Special Forces Operator Tim Kennedy, who is now a mixed martial arts fighter. Kennedy called out Vindman over his demand that Nunes address him by his rank.

Linking to a video of the moment, Kennedy tweeted, “Correcting a civilian about how to be addressed is a for sure way to make everyone in the military think you are a douche bag.”

To be sure, Vindman’s military service and sacrifice — he earned a Purple Heart by way of surviving an IED explosion in Iraq — is worthy of being commended.

However, true heroes remain humble in their heroism and don’t shove it in the face of others or demand respect with their words, but rather by way of their actions, and they certainly don’t use the uniform like a shield to hide behind against justifiable criticism of their behavior, which is exactly what Vindman did on Tuesday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Ben Marquis
Contributor, Commentary
Ben Marquis is a writer who identifies as a constitutional conservative/libertarian. He has covered current events and politics for Conservative Tribune since 2014. His focus is on protecting the First and Second Amendments.
Ben Marquis has covered current events and politics for Conservative Tribune since 2014. He reads voraciously and writes about the news of the day from a conservative-libertarian perspective. He is an advocate for a more constitutional government and a staunch defender of the Second Amendment, which protects the rest of our natural rights. He lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, with the love of his life as well as four dogs and four cats.
Birthplace
Louisiana
Nationality
American
Education
The School of Life
Location
Little Rock, Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics







Benghazi Marine Blasts Vindman, and SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Joins In with Brutally Honest Comments
Warren and AOC Side with Taylor Swift as Her Comments Allegedly Spark Safety Threats
Trump Celebrates 'A New Republican Star' in Stefanik, Completely Undermines Popular Leftist Narrative
Democrats Are Literally Focus Grouping What Crime To Accuse Trump Of
AOC: Impeachment 'About Preventing a Potentially Disastrous' 2020 Election Outcome
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×