Benjamin Netanyahu Announces Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed Friday that while fighting Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, he has also been fighting another deadly enemy — cancer.

Netanyahu revealed that as of recently, he is cancer-free, without explaining when he was treated for a malignant prostate tumor, which was initially discovered some time after December 2024, according to The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu, 76, also released his annual health assessment, which rated his health as normal.

A report on CNN cited an Israeli source who said Netanyahu’s cancer was diagnosed “several months ago.”

The report said Netanyahu began radiation therapy about two and a half months ago, and recently finished his course of treatment.

Netanyahu explained why he hid the news.

“Today, my annual medical report was published. I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war, in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel,” Netanyahu wrote, according to a translation of his post on X.

“I ask to share with you three things: 1 – Thank God, I am healthy. 2 – I am in excellent physical condition. 3 – I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it’s behind me,” he wrote.

“A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring. In the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate. Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever,” he continued.

Netanyahu added that he was given the option of monitoring the tumor or fighting it.

“You already know me. When I’m given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level. That’s what I did,” he said.

“I underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem and left no trace of it. I went to a few short treatments, read a book, and continued working. The spot disappeared completely,” he wrote.

“Thank God, I overcame this too,” he wrote.

Netanyahu was treated for prostate cancer a few months ago. He was presented with the option to live with monitoring the growth or have an operation to remove the threat. He views his own dilemma as a microcosm of Israel’s strategic situation: “When I am presented with… https://t.co/Qo7wdqoVyq pic.twitter.com/5AZq6WogFG — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) April 24, 2026



“From you, citizens of Israel, I have only one request: Take care of your health. Get checked, and follow the doctors’ instructions. And from here, on the eve of Shabbat, I pray for the peace of our wounded in body and soul, and send them a warm hug and complete healing in your name,” Netanyahu continued.

Aharon Popovzer, director of the Sharret Institute at Hadassah Medical Center, said in a statement, “A few months ago, as part of a routine check-up, we discovered a 0.9-centimeter mass that was found to be a prostatic adenocarcinoma,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

Popovzer said Netanyahu “underwent a modern, specialized kidney treatment at the Hadassah Medical Center two and a half months ago,” adding, “We can say, based on the findings of these tests, that the disease has disappeared.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.