Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked President Donald Trump and his administration for all that they’ve done for Israel following a Monday meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I want to thank you, I want to thank the president, for all that you’ve done for Israel’s security and everything you’re doing to solidify this friendship,” Netanyahu told members of the media, according to a transcript of his remarks.

The prime minister said that this was his 12th meeting with Pompeo since the latter became secretary of state, and the two have also exchanged dozens of phone calls.

“There are two things, two great things that have happened since our last meeting,” Netanyahu said.

“The first is that you have stood up to Iran’s aggression and triggered the snapback sanctions.”

TRENDING: Rand Paul Reveals First Thing Trump Did After They Met Was Donate to His Foreign Mission Project

The snapback sanctions are part of a provision in United Nations Resolution 2231 that says if any “[Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] participant State” notifies the U.N. Security Council of Iran violating the nuclear deal, the sanctions lifted in January 2016 will be reimposed, NPR reported.

Pompeo delivered letters on Aug. 20 to U.N. leaders citing “incontestable” examples of Iran’s noncompliance. However, the Trump administration withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018, calling into question if the snapback will be triggered.

The Israeli prime minister said that he “had to stand sometimes alone” in the past when talking about Iran’s aggression and opposing the nuclear deal, but that changed after Trump’s inauguration, according to his remarks to the media.

Are you glad that Trump administration has provided support for the Israeli state while standing against Iranian aggression? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (262 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I think people should realize that the [Obama] Iran deal failed just as we predicted,” Netanyahu told reporters.

“Not only did it not mollify Iran’s aggression, it fueled it, it increased it.”

Netanyahu also praised the United States’ support in the creation of the Israeli-Emirati peace agreement.

“This has been brokered by President Trump with your assistance, and it has been a boon to peace and to regional stability,” he told Pompeo.

“It’s the first time in a quarter of a century that we have a peace agreement, and I want to thank again the president and you and your administration for helping bring it about.”

Monday’s meeting was part of Pompeo’s August tour of the Middle East; he was scheduled to travel to Sudan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman after his time in Israel, according to a news release on Sunday.

RELATED: Israelis Block Entrance to Parliament After Night of Protests Against Netanyahu

Pompeo will also address the Republican National Convention in pre-taped remarks from Jerusalem, breaking the past precedent of secretaries of state not addressing political conventions, CNN reported.

“President Trump has ensured the safety of America — and SECURED our many FREEDOMS, which is the cornerstone of this great nation,” Pompeo tweeted Tuesday morning.

President Trump has ensured the safety of America — and SECURED our many FREEDOMS, which is the cornerstone of this great nation. I look forward to sharing with you how the President has delivered on that mission TONIGHT! — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 25, 2020

“I look forward to sharing with you how the President has delivered on that mission TONIGHT!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.