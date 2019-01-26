Report: Bernie Sanders To Announce 2020 Presidential Run

According to sources cited by Yahoo News, Vermont’s Independent Senator, Bernie Sanders, will soon announce that he is running for President in 2020.

In their article, Yahoo cited “two sources with direct knowledge of his plans” who said that the senator will announce his bid imminently.

Sanders, who describes himself as a “democratic socialist,” has been on the presidential radar ever since his primary loss to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

“What the senator has this time that he didn’t have last time is he is the most popular elected official in the country right now,” one source told Yahoo News.

“That’s light years away from 2016, when very few people knew who he was.”

A different source told Yahoo that Sanders will likely begin with an exploratory committee, however, Sanders’ campaign didn’t respond to requests for comments by Yahoo.

The Senator’s senior adviser, Josh Orton, however, did tweet a response to the rumors.

“No decision is imminent. Enjoy your weekend,” Orton tweeted.

No decision is imminent. Enjoy your weekend. https://t.co/v3tMRxztsP — Josh Orton (@joshorton) January 26, 2019

A source familiar with the Sanders camp told The Hill, “I haven’t heard anything, and I get mixed signals from the insiders I talk with.”

“But he has basically been doing everything he needs to do to prepare, so at this point I expect he probably will.”

One former Sanders staffer also confirmed that the Senator was likely getting ready to run, due to preparations that could be useful for a White House bid.

“He’s already talking to staff and there are people he’s hiring. They’re nailing down contracts with vendors. … All the movement is there for him to run,” the ex-staffer said told Yahoo.

Sanders failed 2016 Democratic presidential bid was one that made headlines due to his fierce supporters, many of whom did not appreciate and support Clinton after she moved on to the general election.

While Sanders’ loss was a painful one, he is no doubt encouraged by the presence and popularity of another Democratic Socialist, freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Like Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez openly espouses socialist values and has gained national notoriety thanks to her progressive ideals and aggressive tax plan.

Both Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have a bold plan for climate change and the environment.

