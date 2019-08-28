SECTIONS
Bernie Sanders' Boxing Session Goes Very Wrong When Punching Bag Punches Back

By Jake Harp
Published August 28, 2019 at 2:59pm
Bernie Sanders is not good at boxing.

You may have already suspected that to be the case, but now we have been gifted with irrefutable video evidence that proves it.

A short video recently began making the rounds that shows the Vermont senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate taking a swing at a speed bag that bounces back and appears to hit him in the face.

As you can imagine, Sanders is being been thoroughly roasted for the incident on Twitter.

Even Donald Trump Jr. got in on the act.

So how did Sanders find himself throwing punches in the first place? He was at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville for an interview with Vice News.

One Sanders supporter, in an apparent attempt to defend the senator, pointed out that the clip is actually slightly longer.

Ironically, the rest of the clip doesn’t cast Bernie in the best light either. He misses on one swing before connecting on several others awkward attempts.

Bernie Sanders is no pugilist.

