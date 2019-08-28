Bernie Sanders' Boxing Session Goes Very Wrong When Punching Bag Punches Back

Bernie Sanders is not good at boxing.

You may have already suspected that to be the case, but now we have been gifted with irrefutable video evidence that proves it.

A short video recently began making the rounds that shows the Vermont senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate taking a swing at a speed bag that bounces back and appears to hit him in the face.

As you can imagine, Sanders is being been thoroughly roasted for the incident on Twitter.

Political stunt gone wrong. https://t.co/FjhD5JlAh5 — Mark A Walker (@genius49ers) August 28, 2019

Bernie learned a basic lesson from boxing. The speed bag is like the paradise of socialism. Once you put in motion gov’t control of land, labor and capital, it will rebound and hit you hard with scarcity of goods & services, no innovations, and the equality of no opportunities. — wolfgang (@wolfgang0772) August 28, 2019

Even Donald Trump Jr. got in on the act.

This wouldn’t exactly strike fear in the minds of our adversaries. Imagine this guy sitting accross the table negotiating with world leaders? pic.twitter.com/FdErYWwAyo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2019

So how did Sanders find himself throwing punches in the first place? He was at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville for an interview with Vice News.

A little behind the scenes for our @vicenews shoot: in the Muhammad Ali Center, @BernieSanders took a few jabs at the speed bag, joking to his staff that he may need to get one to get out “my damn aggression” pic.twitter.com/GRLo6xzO0K — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) August 25, 2019

One Sanders supporter, in an apparent attempt to defend the senator, pointed out that the clip is actually slightly longer.

Too chicken to show the rest of the clip? 🥊🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z09WEnkacI — Socially Political 🦋 (@SocialStyleGal) August 27, 2019

Ironically, the rest of the clip doesn’t cast Bernie in the best light either. He misses on one swing before connecting on several others awkward attempts.

Bernie Sanders is no pugilist.

