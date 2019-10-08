SECTIONS
Bernie Sanders' Call for a 'President Who Believes in the Constitution' Backfires

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is pictured in a September file photo from Des Moines, Iowa.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesVermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is pictured in a September file photo from Des Moines, Iowa. In a Twitter post Sunday, the Democratic presidential contender implied President Donald Trump doesn't believe in the Constitution. Trump supporters hit back. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published October 8, 2019 at 7:41am
This isn’t likely to make him feel any better.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the socialist who’s presidential campaign hit a snag last week when he suffered a heart attack in Las Vegas, tried to use a Twitter post on Sunday to imply President Donald Trump doesn’t really support the country’s founding document.

But when the blowback came from Trump supporters, it hit hard.

In the tweet, Sanders wrote that “Maybe I’m old fashioned. But I believe we should have a president who believes in the United States Constitution.”

That’s almost funny, considering Sanders is seeking the nomination from a political party that has shown precious little respect for the Constitution in recent years.

Whether supporting gutting the First Amendment through “campaign finance reform,” destroying the Second Amendment with gun control laws, or trying to eliminate a key part of the Founders’ vision of a democratic republic of states by wiping out the Electoral College, Sanders and the modern Democratic Party have proved it over and over again:

They’re pretty much the opposite of a political movement that believes in the Constitution.

And there were plenty of social media users out there who let Sanders know they are onto him.

That last tweet sums up the part about the Constitution liberals apparently refuse to understand. The whole point of the document was to limit the powers of the central government of the United States.

For decades, the whole point of the liberal movement has been to expand those powers.

No matter what modern Democrats claim to believe — especially that clown car crew running for president — it’s tough to see how they have any real interests in upholding the Constitution when they’re building entire campaigns around liberal themes like eliminating the right to bear arms or trying to overturn the Electoral College.

Do you think Democrats really support the Constitution?

Sanders and his party will pay lip service to the Constitution as long as it takes for them to gain power at the ballot box, then do their best to chip away at the protections it provides for Americans.

The fact that millions of Americans know that is the main reason Donald Trump is in the White House today.

Sanders is still home recuperating from his heart trouble and, according to a report last week from ABC, plans to take part in the next Democratic debate Oct. 15 at an Ohio location that is still to be announced.

Every American of goodwill wishes Sanders well in his recovery, but the torrent of scorn his “Constitution” tweet received isn’t likely to make him feel better at all.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







