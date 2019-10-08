Bernie Sanders' Call for a 'President Who Believes in the Constitution' Backfires

This isn’t likely to make him feel any better.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the socialist who’s presidential campaign hit a snag last week when he suffered a heart attack in Las Vegas, tried to use a Twitter post on Sunday to imply President Donald Trump doesn’t really support the country’s founding document.

But when the blowback came from Trump supporters, it hit hard.

In the tweet, Sanders wrote that “Maybe I’m old fashioned. But I believe we should have a president who believes in the United States Constitution.”

Maybe I’m old fashioned. But I believe we should have a president who believes in the United States Constitution. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 6, 2019

That’s almost funny, considering Sanders is seeking the nomination from a political party that has shown precious little respect for the Constitution in recent years.

Whether supporting gutting the First Amendment through “campaign finance reform,” destroying the Second Amendment with gun control laws, or trying to eliminate a key part of the Founders’ vision of a democratic republic of states by wiping out the Electoral College, Sanders and the modern Democratic Party have proved it over and over again:

They’re pretty much the opposite of a political movement that believes in the Constitution.

And there were plenty of social media users out there who let Sanders know they are onto him.

That counts you out then. Drop out now. Not one of you upholds your Oath to the Constitution. You are a full fledged Socialist. Its “We The People” for a reason. You want to dictate what the minions can say and do. We fought a War because of that very thing. We don’t do tyranny. — Susan❤ UnitedWeStand (@GaetaSusan) October 7, 2019

I agree. That’s not you or anyone in the Democratic party these days. — AW (@ArtbyAWOHS) October 7, 2019

The Constitution is a document that limits government power, government regulations, and government interference which is polar opposite of your Domestic platform. — Quid Pro Josie (@TRHLofficial) October 6, 2019

That last tweet sums up the part about the Constitution liberals apparently refuse to understand. The whole point of the document was to limit the powers of the central government of the United States.

For decades, the whole point of the liberal movement has been to expand those powers.

Socialists don’t believe in the framers’ intent when it comes to the Constitution. Their referencing it is expediency considering how they acted in the past 8 years under Obama. They had no problem with unconstitutional executive orders. — John Rossomando (@jrossman12) October 6, 2019

No matter what modern Democrats claim to believe — especially that clown car crew running for president — it’s tough to see how they have any real interests in upholding the Constitution when they’re building entire campaigns around liberal themes like eliminating the right to bear arms or trying to overturn the Electoral College.

Do you think Democrats really support the Constitution?

Sanders and his party will pay lip service to the Constitution as long as it takes for them to gain power at the ballot box, then do their best to chip away at the protections it provides for Americans.

The fact that millions of Americans know that is the main reason Donald Trump is in the White House today.

Sanders is still home recuperating from his heart trouble and, according to a report last week from ABC, plans to take part in the next Democratic debate Oct. 15 at an Ohio location that is still to be announced.

Every American of goodwill wishes Sanders well in his recovery, but the torrent of scorn his “Constitution” tweet received isn’t likely to make him feel better at all.

