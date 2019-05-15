SECTIONS
Bernie Sanders Claims Abortion Is a ‘Constitutional Right’

Bernie SandersMichael Ainsworth / APIn this file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at rally in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Michael Ainsworth / AP)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published May 15, 2019 at 12:51pm
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders drew swift backlash Wednesday when he bluntly declared that abortion is a “constitutional right” in the United States.

The Democratic presidential primary candidate’s statement — which was made via Twitter on Wednesday morning — came fast on the heels of several pieces of restrictive abortion legislation passing nationwide in recent weeks.

“Abortion is a constitutional right,” Sanders wrote.

It had been less than 24 hours since the Alabama legislature passed — by a 25-6 margin — one of the most restrictive pieces of legislation on abortion in decades.

Controversial among legislators, the bill goes far beyond the recent “heartbeat bill” signed into law in Georgia just weeks ago, allowing exceptions only for possible “serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother.”

It would also reportedly allow the prosecution of abortionists for up to 99 years in prison, according to Fox News.

Do you think most Democrats share Sanders’ opinion?

The Alabama legislation is largely viewed as an effort to bring challenge to Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court under the new panel, which is deemed to lean more conservative as a result of President Donald Trump’s two appointments — Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Pro-life personalities, and supporters of the bill, were quick to go after Sanders for his remark on Wednesday, rebuking both the language of his tweet and his unabashed support for unrestricted abortion.

“So was slavery,” Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate, wrote. “Legal doesn’t equal moral.”

Other responses took direct issue with Sanders’ interpretation of the Roe decision, claiming that the constitutional right to privacy provided in the 14th Amendment by the decision does not necessarily equate to a “constitutional right” to abortion.

RELATED: Alabama Passes Bill Banning Almost All Abortions

“Nope. Right to Privacy has nothing to do with abortion any more than comitting some other immoral act or crime would be protected,” American comedian Jack Vale wrote.

Regardless of the backlash, however, Sanders doubled down as the day dragged on.

Sanders returned to Twitter two more times in the next several hours, praising the Vermont state legislature for fighting for abortion access in the state.

“The attack on women’s rights is happening in Alabama, Georgia and across the country, and we must fight it everywhere,” Sanders wrote. “I am proud that my state is fighting back.”

“I encourage all states to do the same to protect a woman’s right to choose,” he continued.

The senator proceeded to assert that abortion is just “health care,” and, as such, his “Medicare for All” legislation would include unrestricted, taxpayer funded abortion.

“When we pass Medicare for All, we will be guaranteeing a woman’s right to control her own body by covering comprehensive reproductive care,” Sanders wrote. “Including abortion.”

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. A regular contributor with The Western Journal since September of 2018, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







