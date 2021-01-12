Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont signaled that Silicon Valley’s tech billionaires are actually running the country in a bizarre social media post attempting to justify the removal of President Donald Trump from office.

Democrats, with whom the independent Sanders caucuses in the Senate, are on a warpath to use any means necessary to tarnish the outgoing president. Another sham impeachment is being pushed after Trump’s political foes failed to garner support to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump over the weekend.

If you’ve found it difficult to keep up with the ongoing events in the country, then you might be even more hard-pressed to keep up with the logic of the unhinged leftists currently assailing our country and its values.

Democrats, Big Tech and the establishment media have used last week’s Capitol incursion as a pretext to exact revenge against the president and all those who have supported him. Nowhere are the effects being felt more than online, where being a conservative can get you muzzled permanently.

But, according to Sanders, the coordinated ban of Trump and his movement by Big Tech leftists is simply more evidence of why the president must be removed from his office.

“Let’s be clear. If Trump is too dangerous to send out a tweet or a Facebook post, he’s too dangerous to be commander-in-chief. Donald Trump must be removed from office immediately and held accountable for his horrific acts of sedition, violence and chaos,” Sanders tweeted Sunday.

You might have to read that mind-boggling statement a time or two to make sense of it, and that’s OK. We’re living in a time that defies reason and deduction.

The logic of the senator is difficult to grapple with, especially considering that Big Tech’s outrageous censorship of the president, which Sanders supports, might be among the defining issues of our time. This is even more complex and contradictory as liberals, traditionally speaking, once valued the First Amendment above all else.

Silicon Valley in recent days has silenced the world’s most powerful man and many others in a disturbing assault on the principles upon which the country was founded.

Sanders, to be fair, has never purported to be a big fan of those values. But he has remained in the school of thought that people, including tech’s leftists, should not be allowed to ever become so incredibly wealthy.

The enemies of his enemies are now his allies.

The tech leftists wield a power that Sanders does apparently support, even if he’s opposed to their financial portfolios. They have the ability to stifle some Americans’ speech while allowing others to share their perspectives freely.

Tech’s elitists decided to silence Trump last week during a time when a national conversation was needed more than ever. Sanders has given their actions his endorsement, and then some. He is using their decisions to unilaterally suppress his enemies as a premise to justify what he and his colleagues are doing in Washington.

The social media purges of the president and other conservatives are being processed by rational people in this country and in others. But Sanders, not among them, is arguing that Big Tech’s decision-makers are more qualified to decide who runs the country than voters — voters who elected Trump to run the country for a four-year term in 2016.

Many of those same voters will likely forever be convinced that election malfeasance denied the president another term. But now, that issue and others will apparently forever be banned from being be debated online, as Big Tech has spoken.

Per Sanders, those controlling the discussion have made their final ruling. They’ve told us all we need to know about matters that are of great consequence to voters and have made a decision about whether Trump gets to finish his term in office.

In 2021, we’re being pushed to accept that Big Tech’s decisions are the final say, replacing the three branches of government.

The tactics being employed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won’t make Trump go away, nor will they help the country find any semblance of unity. But Sanders is telling us these two billionaires, and others like them, are now an authority on matters of governance.

In a single tweet, Sanders used his broken logic to lend further credibility to the biases of private businesses and their inordinate influence on the direction of the country.

Tech’s ban of Trump should apply to his occupation of the White House, according to the senator. That tells us a great deal about who Sanders believes is actually running the country.

It also tells us he is willing to let go of his traditional fight against the wealthy, for now, so long as they use authoritarian tactics against his political adversaries.

Sanders has resorted to crowning billionaires, his apparent arch nemeses, as the arbiters of truth.

Politics certainly do make for strange bedfellows.

