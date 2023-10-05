Share
Bernie Sanders' Office Has Feminists Arrested After They Read Back His Own Words to Staffers

 By Johnathan Jones  October 5, 2023 at 8:38am
CORRECTION, Oct. 5, 2023: Code Pink activists used Sen. Bernie Sanders’ own words against him in a demonstration at his office. An earlier headline for this article mischaracterized the protest.

Almost a dozen left-wing activists were arrested on Wednesday at the office of independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont while protesting the country’s ongoing funding of the war in Ukraine.

Many of them were from the feminist organization Code Pink, the group reported.

In a video shared by Code Pink, one of its members was holding a sign that quoted the senator’s prior opinions of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Sanders put out a lengthy statement in February of last year in which he shared his reservations about aiding Ukraine in another endless war.

It said in part: “We must vigorously support diplomatic efforts to deescalate this crisis and reaffirm Ukrainian independence and sovereignty. And we must make clear that Putin and his gang of oligarchs will face major consequences should he continue down the current path.

“At the same time, we must never forget the horrors that a war in the region would cause and must work hard to achieve a realistic and mutually agreeable resolution — one that is acceptable to Ukraine, Russia, the United States and our European allies — and that prevents what could be the worst European war in over 75 years.”

The war in Europe has dragged on for the 20 months since Sanders called for a “mutually agreeable resolution” to the conflict.

In another video shared by Code Pink, activists involved in the sit-in were being arrested by Capitol Police officers.

One of them stated, “Bernie Sanders had me arrested for holding up his own quote.”

Code Pink said on its website that one of the people arrested was an 89-year-old woman.

The group said 50 people participated in the protest, including many of Sanders’ constituents and one resident of Burlington, Vermont, where the senator was once the mayor.

“We need Bernie to provide leadership to put a stop to the U.S. funding of the Ukraine war now. Use the money for healthcare, not warfare,” James Marc Leas of Burlington said.

As The Washington Post noted, Sanders initially said he was alarmed by calls for the U.S. to involve itself in European conflicts and called for a legislative solution.

In recent months, the senator has changed his tune.

“We should always have a debate,” Sander told The New York Times last May. “But the problem is that Ukraine is in the middle of a very intense war right now. I think every day counts, and I think we have to respond as strongly and vigorously as we can.”

