Bernie Sanders Spokeswoman Says Dem Leadership Could Be 'Planning To Replace' Biden

Briahna Joy Gray, the now-former national press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, suggested on social media that Democrats might replace former Vice President Joe Biden as their nominee.

Gray was responding to a clip on Twitter of Fox News host Tucker Carlson questioning Biden’s mental fitness for office.

“Ask yourself, is Joe Biden ready to lead this country? Could he find his car in a three-tiered parking garage? Could he navigate a salad bar? And by the way, what exactly is his position on the coronavirus pandemic?

“Those are the mysteries Democrats now face,” Carlson said on his show Wednesday.

Tucker Carlson: “Ask yourself, is Joe Biden ready to lead this country? Could he find his car in a three-tiered parking garage? Could he navigate a salad bar? And by the way, what exactly is his position on the Coronavirus pandemic? Those are the mysteries Democrats now face.” pic.twitter.com/8jYaRdPRms — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 9, 2020

TRENDING: Brandon Straka Has Perfect Response to Model on Hate-Filled Rampage at Airport

Carlson went on to question Biden’s mental acuity and aired a number of jarring gaffes from the former vice president.

The Fox host also suggested that Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee, could be replaced with a stronger candidate.

Do you think Joe Biden is mentally fit to be president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (228 Votes) 97% (7495 Votes)

Responding to Carlson’s comments, Gray weighed in.

“Bernie was too kind to go after Biden, but it’s coming,” she tweeted. “Either Dem leadership cares more abt maintaining a corporate status quo than getting rid of Trump, or they’re planning to replace Joe – adopting a pretty fast and loose relationship w/ representative Democracy.”

It’s a “Lose lose” scenario for Democratic leadership, she said.

Bernie was too kind to go after Biden, but it’s coming. Either Dem leadership cares more abt maintaining a corporate status quo than getting rid of Trump, or they’re planning to replace Joe – adopting a pretty fast and loose relationship w/ representative Democracy. Lose lose. https://t.co/mzQYMjM2Nc — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 9, 2020

In a separate tweet, Gray condemned the “corporate media” for failing to properly vet Biden.

RELATED: Former Clinton Adviser: Cuomo May Be Plotting Last-Minute Challenge to Biden

“Of course Tucker Carlson is a cruel bully. But hating the interlocutor doesn’t make the critique go away,” she wrote. “Democrats deserve a candidate who was vetted. The corporate media shirked their responsibility.”

Of course Tucker Carlson is a cruel bully. But hating the interlocutor doesn’t make the critique go away. Democrats deserve a candidate who was vetted. The corporate media shirked their responsibility. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 9, 2020

The comments from Gray came just hours after her boss, Sanders, suspended his presidential campaign, essentially ceding what had become a two-person race for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

While many Republicans have been willing to comment on the issue of Biden’s penchant for appearing confused and unprepared, prominent Democrats have, for the most part, avoided the topic.

Biden’s messaging in recent months, as evidenced by Carlson’s short video compilation, has been alarming to some.

President Donald Trump has commented numerous times recently on the former vice president’s cognitive state.

Trump was asked to respond to a Biden tweet that criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a White House media briefing last week.

“He didn’t write that. That was done by a Democrat operative,” Trump said, adding that “he’s probably not even watching right now, and if he is, he doesn’t understand what he’s watching.”

Reporter tells @realDonaldTrump that Biden attacked him in a tweet. President Trump: “He didn’t write that…he’s probably not even watching right now. And if he is, he doesn’t understand what he is watching.” pic.twitter.com/dhRsnSmDZU — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 4, 2020

Trump also tweeted out a reel of Biden gaffes and misstatements early last month.

WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing. Honestly, I don’t think he even knows what office he’s running for! pic.twitter.com/454v9GFpgF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

Some have floated New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a possible replacement for Biden.

In an interview with his younger brother, Chris, Andrew Cuomo told CNN late last month he has no intention of running.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.