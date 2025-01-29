Share
Commentary
Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, questions Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wednesday during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Kennedy's nomination to be Health and Human Services Secretary.
Commentary
Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, questions Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wednesday during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Kennedy's nomination to be Health and Human Services Secretary. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Bernie Sanders Turns Himself Into a Farcical Meme by Howling at RFK Jr. About 'Onesies'

 By Michael Schwarz  January 29, 2025 at 3:43pm
Share

One could easily develop high blood pressure from simply listening to Democratic senators at confirmation hearings.

Nonetheless, those humorless and self-righteous clowns on the other side of the aisle will almost invariably provide unintended comic relief.

The latest example occurred during Wednesday’s Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., when the socialism-loving and Democrat-supporting Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the poster boy for Big Pharma corruption, made himself the object of ridicule, both live and online, by yelling at Kennedy about baby clothing.

Yes, you read that correctly: baby clothing.

“Are you supportive of these onesies?” an angry-sounding Sanders asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

During the hilarious spectacle, the socialist senator pointed to an image of one-piece baby clothing that featured the phrases “Unvaxxed Unafraid” and “No Vax, No Problem.”

The Children’s Health Defense organization, for which Kennedy previously acted as founder, chairman, and chief litigation counsel, sells that clothing on its website.

Sanders, courageously battling the baby-clothing scourge, insisted that selling those items “casts fundamental doubt on the usefulness of vaccines.”

Then, the belligerent senator asked whether Kennedy would tell CHD to remove those items from the marketplace.

Do you support these onesies?

But Kennedy’s answer — that he had resigned from the company’s board — did not satisfy Sanders. That dissatisfaction prompted one of the most side-splitting and meme-worthy moments in recent memory.

“Are you supportive of this? Are you supportive of these onesies?” Sanders asked.

Kennedy tried to answer seriously, but he could not help laughing.

Related:
Saving RFK: Billionaire Biden Donor to Fund Primaries Against 13 US Sens Who Won't Support Nomination

Meanwhile, X users had a field day with Sanders’ gaffe.

The best reaction of all came from the longtime comedian and actor-turned-podcaster Russell Brand, incidentally a repentant hedonist who announced last year that he has turned to Christ.

In fact, I dare readers to watch Brand mock Sanders without spitting your drink out of your nose.

“What about onesies? And is it OK for me to wear one? To lay around in a onesie, enjoying life?” Brand said during a live-stream of the hearing.

The former actor used the same hilarious voice to mock Sanders three times in less than a minute.

“You must still know their numbers! Stop selling the onesies, Georgie!” Brand joked after Sanders pressed Kennedy about his connections to CHD.

Finally, when the senator posed his now-infamous “Are you supportive of these onesies?” question, Brand lost it and mocked the senator for a third time.

“Are you supportive of these onesies?” Brand said in his “Sanders” voice. “There is a crisis across America. People are eating food that makes them sick, and taking drugs that make them sicker, now tell me, once and for all, WHAT ABOUT THE ONESIES?!?!?”

Other X users also appreciated Sanders’ unintentional comedy.

One user, for instance, shared a meme of the senator striking a onesie in place of a punching bag.

Another user pledged to scream, “DO YOU SUPPORT THESE ONESIES” at her next baby shower.

Likewise, those in attendance at the hearing recognized the absurdity and hilarity of the moment.

Here, for instance, is a clip that showed conservative journalist and podcaster Megyn Kelly seated behind Kennedy and laughing at the oblivious Sanders:

Finally, CHD itself thanked Sanders for the publicity and threw in an appropriate dig.

“Thanks for the plug @BernieSanders! We know it doesn’t compete with what Big Pharma gifts you, but let us know if you want some CHD merch,” the organization tweeted.

Speaking of Big Pharma’s “gifts” to the senator, Sanders received more money from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer than any other senator in the 2020 election cycle, according to the OpenSecrets database.

In the end, Big Pharma may “gift” Sanders, but for supporters of President Donald Trump, the senator and his obnoxious Democrat colleagues are the comedic gift that keeps on giving.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Bernie Sanders Turns Himself Into a Farcical Meme by Howling at RFK Jr. About 'Onesies'
Watch: Elizabeth Warren Completely Loses It When RFK Jr. Points Out She's Shilling for Big Pharma
Saving RFK: Billionaire Biden Donor to Fund Primaries Against 13 US Sens Who Won't Support Nomination
Watch Tom Homan's Quote of the Week: Joy Reid Is 'Dumber Than a Box of Rocks'
Watch: Karoline Leavitt Laughs at NBC Reporter's Question, Teaches Him a Lesson About Illegal Aliens
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation