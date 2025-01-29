Bernie Sanders Turns Himself Into a Farcical Meme by Howling at RFK Jr. About 'Onesies'

One could easily develop high blood pressure from simply listening to Democratic senators at confirmation hearings.

Nonetheless, those humorless and self-righteous clowns on the other side of the aisle will almost invariably provide unintended comic relief.

The latest example occurred during Wednesday’s Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., when the socialism-loving and Democrat-supporting Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the poster boy for Big Pharma corruption, made himself the object of ridicule, both live and online, by yelling at Kennedy about baby clothing.

Yes, you read that correctly: baby clothing.

“Are you supportive of these onesies?” an angry-sounding Sanders asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

During the hilarious spectacle, the socialist senator pointed to an image of one-piece baby clothing that featured the phrases “Unvaxxed Unafraid” and “No Vax, No Problem.”

The Children’s Health Defense organization, for which Kennedy previously acted as founder, chairman, and chief litigation counsel, sells that clothing on its website.

Sanders, courageously battling the baby-clothing scourge, insisted that selling those items “casts fundamental doubt on the usefulness of vaccines.”

Then, the belligerent senator asked whether Kennedy would tell CHD to remove those items from the marketplace.

But Kennedy’s answer — that he had resigned from the company’s board — did not satisfy Sanders. That dissatisfaction prompted one of the most side-splitting and meme-worthy moments in recent memory.

“Are you supportive of this? Are you supportive of these onesies?” Sanders asked.

Kennedy tried to answer seriously, but he could not help laughing.

SANDERS: “Are you supportive of these onesies???” pic.twitter.com/KPMiqxlUJi — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 29, 2025

Meanwhile, X users had a field day with Sanders’ gaffe.

The best reaction of all came from the longtime comedian and actor-turned-podcaster Russell Brand, incidentally a repentant hedonist who announced last year that he has turned to Christ.

In fact, I dare readers to watch Brand mock Sanders without spitting your drink out of your nose.

“What about onesies? And is it OK for me to wear one? To lay around in a onesie, enjoying life?” Brand said during a live-stream of the hearing.

The former actor used the same hilarious voice to mock Sanders three times in less than a minute.

“You must still know their numbers! Stop selling the onesies, Georgie!” Brand joked after Sanders pressed Kennedy about his connections to CHD.

Finally, when the senator posed his now-infamous “Are you supportive of these onesies?” question, Brand lost it and mocked the senator for a third time.

“Are you supportive of these onesies?” Brand said in his “Sanders” voice. “There is a crisis across America. People are eating food that makes them sick, and taking drugs that make them sicker, now tell me, once and for all, WHAT ABOUT THE ONESIES?!?!?”

I stepped away for 5 seconds and we’re talking about onesies now? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/H6urFKQvrA — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) January 29, 2025

Other X users also appreciated Sanders’ unintentional comedy.

One user, for instance, shared a meme of the senator striking a onesie in place of a punching bag.

Another user pledged to scream, “DO YOU SUPPORT THESE ONESIES” at her next baby shower.

Screaming “DO YOU SUPPORT THESE ONESIES” at the next baby shower I go to — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) January 29, 2025

Likewise, those in attendance at the hearing recognized the absurdity and hilarity of the moment.

Here, for instance, is a clip that showed conservative journalist and podcaster Megyn Kelly seated behind Kennedy and laughing at the oblivious Sanders:

Senator Bernie Sanders, screaming: “Are you supportive of the onesies!” We live in clown world. pic.twitter.com/pQjoRZuISq — Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) January 29, 2025

Finally, CHD itself thanked Sanders for the publicity and threw in an appropriate dig.

“Thanks for the plug @BernieSanders! We know it doesn’t compete with what Big Pharma gifts you, but let us know if you want some CHD merch,” the organization tweeted.

Get your CHD Baby Onesies here! https://t.co/akpKkKEnSl Thanks for the plug @BernieSanders! We know it doesn’t compete with what Big Pharma gifts you, but let us know if you want some CHD merch. pic.twitter.com/1rhkEAOwuf — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) January 29, 2025

Speaking of Big Pharma’s “gifts” to the senator, Sanders received more money from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer than any other senator in the 2020 election cycle, according to the OpenSecrets database.

In the end, Big Pharma may “gift” Sanders, but for supporters of President Donald Trump, the senator and his obnoxious Democrat colleagues are the comedic gift that keeps on giving.

