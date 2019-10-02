Bernie Sanders Undergoes Heart Surgery After Incident at Campaign Event

Vermont senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent a heart procedure after experiencing chest pains on Tuesday, according to his campaign.

The 78-year-old’s campaign announced the news in a statement Wednesday morning.

Campaign adviser Jeff Weaver said doctors discovered an artery blockage, and Sanders underwent a procedure to remedy the issue.

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort,” Weaver’s statement read.

“Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted.”

TRENDING: GOP Rep. Gaetz Digs Up Audio of Schiff Telling 'Ukrainian Politician' He'll Accept Dirt on Trump

Sanders is doing well, but his campaign events over the next few days have been canceled while he recovers.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” Weaver said.

New from Bernie Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver: “During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted…” 1/2 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 2, 2019

“He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

The news of Sanders’ medical issue drew him well-wishes from across the political spectrum.

Please keep @BernieSanders in your prayers following his heart surgery. Wishing him a quick recovery! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 2, 2019

Praying for a full and speedy recovery for Sen. @BernieSanders. https://t.co/00W6QHmTKu — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 2, 2019

RELATED: Desperate Bernie Sanders Goes Way Left with New 'Extreme Wealth' Tax; 'I Don't Think That Billionaires Should Exist'

Glad to hear my friend @BernieSanders is doing well and in good spirits—wishing him a speedy recovery. https://t.co/lCB2XhOLuP — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 2, 2019

Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there’s one thing I know about him, he’s a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019

Prayers for a successful procedure and a very quick recovery. https://t.co/dNuMDV6Oph — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 2, 2019

We want to send our best wishes for a quick recovery to @BernieSanders today. Our whole team has you in their thoughts. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 2, 2019

Oh no. Stay strong Bernie. 🙏🇺🇸 https://t.co/wc7dzM8Yfv — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 2, 2019

“Stay strong Bernie,” entrepreneur and fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang tweeted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.