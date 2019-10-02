SECTIONS
News
Print

Bernie Sanders Undergoes Heart Surgery After Incident at Campaign Event

×
By Joe Setyon
Published October 2, 2019 at 8:06am
Print

Vermont senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent a heart procedure after experiencing chest pains on Tuesday, according to his campaign.

The 78-year-old’s campaign announced the news in a statement Wednesday morning.

Campaign adviser Jeff Weaver said doctors discovered an artery blockage, and Sanders underwent a procedure to remedy the issue.

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort,” Weaver’s statement read.

“Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted.”

TRENDING: GOP Rep. Doug Collins Calls Out Pelosi's Impeachment Push: 'If It Was a True Inquiry, She’d Put It on the Floor'

Sanders is doing well, but his campaign events over the next few days have been canceled while he recovers.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” Weaver said.

“He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

The news of Sanders’ medical issue drew him well-wishes from across the political spectrum.

RELATED: Desperate Bernie Sanders Goes Way Left with New 'Extreme Wealth' Tax; 'I Don't Think That Billionaires Should Exist'

“Stay strong Bernie,” entrepreneur and fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang tweeted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Whistleblower Coordinated with Schiff Before Filing His Complaint, Spokesman Reveals
Multiple Deaths Reported After Vintage Plane Crashes and Bursts into Flames
House GOP Leader McCarthy Signs Resolution To Censure Schiff: 'Enough Is Enough'
Bernie Sanders Undergoes Heart Surgery After Incident at Campaign Event
Sports Radio Host Announces He and Wife Have Lost Quadruplets: 'We Are Heartbroken'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×