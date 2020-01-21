SECTIONS
Bernie's Iowa Team on Lockdown After Embarrassing Video Goes Viral

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Mark Wilson / Getty ImagesVermont Sen. Bernie Sanders talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

By Morgan Brantley
Published January 21, 2020 at 2:14pm
Several of Bernie Sanders’ Iowa state directors locked their Twitter accounts after the conservative activist organization Project Veritas leaked a video of a Sanders campaign field organizer named Kyle Jurek making threats of political violence.

Some have unlocked their accounts since then.

Jurek was caught on camera saying things like “Milwaukee will burn” if Sanders doesn’t win the Democratic nomination.

He also said he would like to “walk into that MSNBC studios, drag those motherf—ers out by their hair, and light them on fire in the streets,” according to the Washington Examiner.

James O’Keefe, a conservative journalist who has made a reputation exposing leftists, pinned the video to his Twitter page with the hashtag #Expose2020.

According to O’Keefe, Iowa state director Misty Rebik and Iowa co-field-director Brooke Adams had worked with Jurek.

Both Rebik and Adams had reportedly locked their accounts, though as of writing, they are currently unlocked, and Jurek’s Twitter has been deleted.

O’Keefe has insisted this won’t be the end of the Sanders campaign’s headaches. He promised that more tapes are “coming soon.”

The conservative activist has sent out multiple videos of Jurek making several statements in favor of violent acts including the use of gulags.

“I’m all aboard for gulags, like, I feel there needs to be re-education for a significant portion of our society,” said Jurek.

“The hundreds of thousands of Iowans we’ve talked to this caucus season don’t care about political gossip; they care about making healthcare a human right, taking on climate change, making college affordable, and ending endless wars. That’s our focus #Bernie2020, now let’s win,” Rebik wrote in a tweet.

On Jan. 8, just days before the video was leaked, Jurek was arrested for the second time since September by Iowa state police, Breitbart reported.

According to Breitbart, he was charged with “violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide proof of financial liability, as well as operating while intoxicated.”

There has been no comment from Sanders regarding the issue, and Jurek still appears to be employed by the campaign.

Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
