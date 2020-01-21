Bernie's Iowa Team on Lockdown After Embarrassing Video Goes Viral

Several of Bernie Sanders’ Iowa state directors locked their Twitter accounts after the conservative activist organization Project Veritas leaked a video of a Sanders campaign field organizer named Kyle Jurek making threats of political violence.

Some have unlocked their accounts since then.

Jurek was caught on camera saying things like “Milwaukee will burn” if Sanders doesn’t win the Democratic nomination.

He also said he would like to “walk into that MSNBC studios, drag those motherf—ers out by their hair, and light them on fire in the streets,” according to the Washington Examiner.

James O’Keefe, a conservative journalist who has made a reputation exposing leftists, pinned the video to his Twitter page with the hashtag #Expose2020.

BREAKING: @BernieSanders “free education” policies to “teach you how to not be a f**king nazi.”; ‘There is a reason Stalin had Gulags’; ‘Expect violent reaction’ for speech. If Bernie doesn’t get nomination “Milwaukee will burn” Stay tuned: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/Koh6UTibbe — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

According to O’Keefe, Iowa state director Misty Rebik and Iowa co-field-director Brooke Adams had worked with Jurek.

Both Rebik and Adams had reportedly locked their accounts, though as of writing, they are currently unlocked, and Jurek’s Twitter has been deleted.

Looks like Kyle Jurek has worked with Iowa Co Field Director @brookew_adams and the Sanders Campaign called Kyle a “top-tier organizer.” Looks like the @BernieSanders campaign has already implemented SOVIET style censorship and deleted their praise of this man. #Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/Om0QFWsM84 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

O’Keefe has insisted this won’t be the end of the Sanders campaign’s headaches. He promised that more tapes are “coming soon.”

Iowa @BernieSanders Director @mistyrebik and Iowa co Field Director @brookew_adams LOCKED Twitter accounts. First campaign where multiple state level staffers shut down social media. I though the point of a campaign is to get messaging out What are they hiding? @expose2020 pic.twitter.com/PEjQfBUoqB — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

The conservative activist has sent out multiple videos of Jurek making several statements in favor of violent acts including the use of gulags.

BREAKING: Sanders Staffer “That was the intention of gulags…remove people that were like, insidious to the state from the state…you guys are all causing problems…working against revolution…we’re going to remove you…learn the f**king value of being a comrade”#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/2MI5M7OGwd — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 15, 2020

“I’m all aboard for gulags, like, I feel there needs to be re-education for a significant portion of our society,” said Jurek.

BREAKING: “We don’t want to f**king have to like, eliminate people…if people are going to try and fight back against the revolution…if you’re going to take up arms against the revolution…expect a violent response” – Kyle Jurek, Sanders Campaignpic.twitter.com/4e9CGjU2Fj — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 15, 2020

“The hundreds of thousands of Iowans we’ve talked to this caucus season don’t care about political gossip; they care about making healthcare a human right, taking on climate change, making college affordable, and ending endless wars. That’s our focus #Bernie2020, now let’s win,” Rebik wrote in a tweet.

The hundreds of thousands of Iowans we’ve talked to this caucus season don’t care about political gossip; they care about making healthcare a human right, taking on climate change, making college affordable, and ending endless wars. That’s our focus #Bernie2020, now let’s win. — Misty Rebik (@mistyrebik) January 15, 2020

On Jan. 8, just days before the video was leaked, Jurek was arrested for the second time since September by Iowa state police, Breitbart reported.

According to Breitbart, he was charged with “violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide proof of financial liability, as well as operating while intoxicated.”

There has been no comment from Sanders regarding the issue, and Jurek still appears to be employed by the campaign.

