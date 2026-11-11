Bessent Removed from Home as Iranian Assassination Threats Build, Living at Secure Military Base

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been moved from his Washington, D.C., home to a military base because of developing chatter and assassination threats from the Iranians.

While the Iranian threats against Bessent are not new, they recently “reached a more advanced stage,” The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

“The severity of the threats to him is unclear,” the report added, describing Iran’s ability to carry out attacks in the United States as “limited.”

The Treasury Department confirmed the report Tuesday, according to Fox News.

Responding to the threats, a Treasury Department representative told the newspaper that Bessent “will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats” and that he remains committed to the economic pressure campaign that he’s been running against the rogue regime.

The Treasury Secretary announced the campaign against Iran in August.

“In the Second World War, D-Day marked the historic beginning of a campaign with our allies to target and drive the enemy from its positions, including those in third countries,” he wrote in a social media post at the time.

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“Today, in that same spirit, we are launching an economic onslaught against Iran’s financial connections around the globe,” he added.

Citing more anonymous sources, The New York Times noted that Bessent’s role leading the pressure campaign “has made him one of the administration officials that Iran most wants to harm.”

Bessent’s relocation comes a month after U.S. national intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned that Iran had “substantially increased” its efforts to target Americans, according to CBS News.

Bessent is among several top Trump administration officials who’ve been forced to relocate because of potential attacks.

“At least half a dozen did so last year, including Stephen Miller, now the White House chief of staff, and Pam Bondi, then the attorney general,” The New York Times reported.

But the paper stressed that not every relocation was due to threats from Iran specifically.

For instance, Bondi was moved after she received “threats from drug cartels and individuals upset over her handling of the files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,” as reported at the time by NewsNation.

As for Bessent’s economic campaign against Iran, it seems to be working. So much so, in fact, that Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested on Tuesday that the campaign’s success is the reason the administration doesn’t intend to conduct more military strikes against Iran.

“We don’t need to conduct military strikes if we’re achieving the same objective through economic means and economic pressure,” he told reporters, according to Fox News.

𝕏 Post on X “The devastation that our economic campaign is having on the Iranian regime is working so well that the president really doesn’t have any need to conduct major combat operations.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the U.S. has no immediate need for major combat operations against Iran, arguing that the Trump administration’s economic pressure campaign is already having a significant impact… — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 10, 2026 View original post ↗ Show full post

The news about Bessent’s relocation came on the same day that the Department of Justice announced terrorism-related indictments against three Iranian nationals who “were allegedly involved in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the United States,” according to CNBC.

“Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American service members will be prosecuted by the United States government,” Attorney General Todd Blanche reportedly said after the indictments.

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