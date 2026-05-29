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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shows a proposed $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump during a press briefing Thursday at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shows a proposed $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump during a press briefing Thursday at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura - AFP / Getty Images)

Bessent Sets CNN's Kaitlan Collins Straight on Status of a Trump $250 Bill

 By Randy DeSoto  May 28, 2026 at 5:57pm
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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made clear to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins the status of a $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump when she questioned whether it would be appropriate.

During a White House media briefing, Collins cited a Thursday Washington Post story, which said that two of the administration’s political appointees to the Treasury Department have been working on the new potential currency, following legislation being submitted in the House.

Bessent — filling in on Thursday for White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is out on maternity leave — held up an apparent copy of the article Collins was referring to, calling it “terribly written, terribly edited.”

Collins asked Bessent if it was true that two political appointees were spearheading preparations for a $250 Trump bill.

“Yeah, we prepare for everything if it gets passed. Just like we were ready six months in advance with the One Big Beautiful Bill for tax guidance. So we have to prepare in advance. You can’t draw something up the day before,” Bessent responded.

Collins followed up asking, “Politically, do you think it’s a good idea, though, when people are struggling to afford gas and groceries?”

Is Kaitlin Collins one of CNN’s worst “journalists”?

It was a generic question a reporter could ask about anything: “Do you think it’s a good idea to clean up Washington, D.C., and make the fountains work again, given people are struggling?” Throw in pretty much any subject you like. “Do you think it’s a good idea to enforce immigration law, build a border wall, host the king of Great Britain …?”

Bessent responded, “I think that it’s bifurcated. Do you think we should have a 250th anniversary celebration?”

“Well, that’s happening anyway, but putting the president’s face on a $250 bill is your choice,” Collins said.

Bessent pointed out that it’s not true that the 250th anniversary of the nation is just “happening anyway,” because actually, a lot of government employees’ and federal money is going into the undertaking, along with funds from the private sector.

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The treasury secretary concluded, “I don’t think that there’s anything untoward about having the president of the United States, the person who is president of the United States, on the 250th anniversary bill.”

Earlier in the briefing, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Bessent how soon the American public might expect to see a $250 Trump bill.

He responded, saying, “At present, no living person can be on U.S. currency, and it must say, ‘In God We Trust.’”

“There is proposed legislation in front of the House, in front of the Senate, to change the [law] so that a living person, Donald J. Trump, could be on a $250 bill. … It’s all up on Capitol Hill,” Bessent continued.

He concluded, “At Treasury, we prepare things in advance. So we have prepared in advance [in case] the legislation is passed, but we will stick to the law.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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