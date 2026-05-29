Bessent Sets CNN's Kaitlan Collins Straight on Status of a Trump $250 Bill

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made clear to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins the status of a $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump when she questioned whether it would be appropriate.

During a White House media briefing, Collins cited a Thursday Washington Post story, which said that two of the administration’s political appointees to the Treasury Department have been working on the new potential currency, following legislation being submitted in the House.

Bessent — filling in on Thursday for White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is out on maternity leave — held up an apparent copy of the article Collins was referring to, calling it “terribly written, terribly edited.”

Collins asked Bessent if it was true that two political appointees were spearheading preparations for a $250 Trump bill.

“Yeah, we prepare for everything if it gets passed. Just like we were ready six months in advance with the One Big Beautiful Bill for tax guidance. So we have to prepare in advance. You can’t draw something up the day before,” Bessent responded.

Collins followed up asking, “Politically, do you think it’s a good idea, though, when people are struggling to afford gas and groceries?”

Is Kaitlin Collins one of CNN’s worst “journalists”? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (468 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

It was a generic question a reporter could ask about anything: “Do you think it’s a good idea to clean up Washington, D.C., and make the fountains work again, given people are struggling?” Throw in pretty much any subject you like. “Do you think it’s a good idea to enforce immigration law, build a border wall, host the king of Great Britain …?”

Bessent responded, “I think that it’s bifurcated. Do you think we should have a 250th anniversary celebration?”

“Well, that’s happening anyway, but putting the president’s face on a $250 bill is your choice,” Collins said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the prospect of a $250 bill with President Trump’s portrait on it: “I think that it’s bifurcated. Do you think we should have a 250th anniversary celebration?… “I don’t think that there’s anything untoward about having the president of the… pic.twitter.com/Xv9yarsqSq — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 28, 2026

Bessent pointed out that it’s not true that the 250th anniversary of the nation is just “happening anyway,” because actually, a lot of government employees’ and federal money is going into the undertaking, along with funds from the private sector.

The treasury secretary concluded, “I don’t think that there’s anything untoward about having the president of the United States, the person who is president of the United States, on the 250th anniversary bill.”

Earlier in the briefing, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Bessent how soon the American public might expect to see a $250 Trump bill.

He responded, saying, “At present, no living person can be on U.S. currency, and it must say, ‘In God We Trust.’”

“There is proposed legislation in front of the House, in front of the Senate, to change the [law] so that a living person, Donald J. Trump, could be on a $250 bill. … It’s all up on Capitol Hill,” Bessent continued.

🚨 JUST IN: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent CONFIRMS the $250 bill with President Trump’s face on it is ALREADY in the works “There is proposed legislation in front of the House, in front of the Senate to change the [law] so that a living person, Donald J. Trump, could be on a… pic.twitter.com/3BopZWyMjI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

He concluded, “At Treasury, we prepare things in advance. So we have prepared in advance [in case] the legislation is passed, but we will stick to the law.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.