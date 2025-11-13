Share
Deep Dive
Premium
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with the media outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C.
Premium
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with the media outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Bessent Spells Out Key Difference Between Trump and Biden That Is Making Costs Fall

 By Randy DeSoto  November 12, 2025 at 5:54pm
Share

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained a key difference between the Trump and Biden administrations, which is helping bring down the price of goods.

Appearing Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Bessent said, “We inherited a mess. It was the worst inflation in 40 or 50 years.”

MSNBC co-host Willie Geist pressed the Treasury Secretary regarding the impact of Trump’s tariff policy.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Multiple Democratic Staff Members' Alleged Corruption Revealed in Just One Week
Noem Hands Out $10K Bonus Checks To Appreciative TSA Agents Who Stood Their Posts During Shutdown
Leavitt Schools Liberal Media in How Trump's Successfully Cleaning Up Biden's Inflation Mess
Trump DOJ Opens Investigation Into Antifa 'Mob Assault' on California Turning Point USA Event
Bessent Spells Out Key Difference Between Trump and Biden That Is Making Costs Fall
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation