Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visits "Kudlow" at Fox Business Network Studios in New York City on Tuesday. (Noam Galai / Getty Images)

Bessent Targets 'Eye-Popping' Stock Gains by Congress Members: 'The American People Deserve Better'

 By Michael Austin  August 15, 2025 at 3:47am
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent voiced concern over the “eye-popping” stock gains some members of Congress are making, expressing support for some form of ban on individual trades.

The senior Trump administration official told Bloomberg on Wednesday that the American people are right to be concerned.

“I am going to start pushing for a single stock trading ban, because it is the credibility of the House and the Senate that you look at some of these eye-popping returns,” Bessent said.

“Every hedge fund would be jealous of them,” he said of the returns earned by California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden.

Bessent is himself a former hedge fund manager.

“And you know, the American people deserve better than this. People shouldn’t come to Washington to get rich,” Bessent said of the massive stock profits.

“They should come to serve the American people, and it brings down trust in the system because, I can tell you, that if any private citizen traded this way, the SEC would be knocking on their door,” he continued.

Should members of Congress be allowed to trade stocks while in office?

Although several bills regarding congressional stock trades have been introduced, Bessent said he has not seen the “perfect bill” submitted quite yet.

He nevertheless repeated how massive stock profits undermine the institution of Congress and foster mistrust.

“The House and the Senate, they’re supposed to be working for the American people, their constituents,” Bessent said.

“They’re supposed to be making law. And they shouldn’t be trading every day. I’m not going to name names, but there was one person in Congress who had 1,200 or 1,300 trades two years ago,” he continued.

“And you know, my hedge fund didn’t have that many trades.”

President Donald Trump has previously said that he would support a ban on trading individual stocks for members of Congress.

“Well, I watched Nancy Pelosi get rich through insider information, and I would be OK with it. If they send that to me, I would do it,” Trump said to Time Magazine in April.

He made clear that he would “absolutely” sign a ban.

Bessent Targets 'Eye-Popping' Stock Gains by Congress Members: 'The American People Deserve Better'
