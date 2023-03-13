Parler Share
News

Best Actress Winner Appears to Shred Don Lemon in Oscars Speech Without Even Saying His Name

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2023 at 6:09am
Parler Share

Actress Michelle Yeoh delivered what appeared to be a dig at CNN host Don Lemon at the Oscars on Sunday night as she accepted the Best Actress award for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams – dream big – and dreams do come true,” she said.

“And, ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you that you are past your prime. Never give up,” said Yoeh, who is 60.

Trending:
Nancy Pelosi's Comments on Biden's Age Backfire as Twitter Users Point Out Glaring Problem with Logic

Last month, Lemon enraged many Americans when he sought to reply to Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley’s call for mental competency tests for politicians over 75.

“She says people, you know, politicians or something, are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry. When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” he said. Haley is 51.

Many had that in mind as Yeoh spoke Sunday night and shared in the thoughts of one viewer who posted on Twitter, “Was that speech directed at Don Lemon?”

Yeoh had spoken out on age when she won the Golden Globes award for best actress, as NBC News reported.

Related:
Lindsay Lohan Announces Life-Changing News, And Her Father Is So Proud: 'Blessed'

“As time went by — I turned 60 last year — and I think all of you women understand this: as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller as well,” Yeoh said then.

“Then along came the best gift: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.'”

In her Oscars speech, Yeoh, talked about her family.

Did Don Lemon deserve this criticism?

“I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them none of us could be here tonight,” she said.

“I’m taking this home to her,” she said, adding that her mom was in Malaysia watching the ceremony.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Cop Pinned by Metal Gate in Bizarre Accident, Dies and Is Revived 3 Times: 'Truly a Miracle'
Govt Officials Concealed Pharmacies Were Selling Fentanyl-Laced Medications to Americans - Report
Meghan May Leave Prince Harry in Vulnerable Position During King's Coronation: Report
'Our Hearts Are Heavy Today': MLB Team Announces 20-Year-Old Prospect Has Died After Battle with Cancer
Government Docs Reveal Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Has Secret Plan to Make Millions of Dollars
See more...

Conversation