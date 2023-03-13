Best Actress Winner Appears to Shred Don Lemon in Oscars Speech Without Even Saying His Name

Actress Michelle Yeoh delivered what appeared to be a dig at CNN host Don Lemon at the Oscars on Sunday night as she accepted the Best Actress award for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams – dream big – and dreams do come true,” she said.

“And, ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you that you are past your prime. Never give up,” said Yoeh, who is 60.

Last month, Lemon enraged many Americans when he sought to reply to Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley’s call for mental competency tests for politicians over 75.

“She says people, you know, politicians or something, are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry. When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” he said. Haley is 51.

Many had that in mind as Yeoh spoke Sunday night and shared in the thoughts of one viewer who posted on Twitter, “Was that speech directed at Don Lemon?”

Yeoh had spoken out on age when she won the Golden Globes award for best actress, as NBC News reported.

“As time went by — I turned 60 last year — and I think all of you women understand this: as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller as well,” Yeoh said then.

“Then along came the best gift: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.'”

In her Oscars speech, Yeoh, talked about her family.

“I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them none of us could be here tonight,” she said.

“I’m taking this home to her,” she said, adding that her mom was in Malaysia watching the ceremony.

