Share
Entertainment

The Best Moment From the Oscars: Michael Keaton Went Full Batman

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2024 at 10:34am
Share

Leave it to Batman to save the Oscars from becoming a snooze-fest of speeches.

Batman, in the form of star actor Michael Keaton, returned briefly at the Oscars for one of the more viral moments at the Oscars.

In a clip from the Academy Awards posted to X, presenters Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito riffed about Batman.

“Arnold and I are presenting tonight together for a very obvious reason,” DeVito said.

“We’ve both tried to kill Batman!” Schwarzenegger revealed to applause.

Trending:
'GamerGate2': DHS-Funded Group Attacks Gamers Over Treatment of Far-Left Narrative Group

Of note, DeVito portrayed the Batman villain Penguin opposite of Keaton in the 1992 film “Batman Returns.”

Schwarzenegger, interestingly, never shared screentime with Keaton’s Batman. The former California governor portrayed Mr. Freeze against George Clooney’s Batman in 1997’s “Batman and Robin.”

As they commiserated about how they were defeated, DeVito yelped, “He threw me out a window!”

“There he is. He’s right here. He’s right there. Look!” DeVito hollered.

Are you a Batman fan?

Keaton, who had been a presenter,  was in the audience watching the two impassively.

“You have a lot of nerve to show your face around here,” Schwarzenegger said.

Without a facial reaction, Keaton beckoned the two in a “bring it on” gesture as the crowd roared its approval.

Related:
John Wick Star Goes Off-Script, Rips Spin-Off Project As Shameless 'Cash Grab'

Keaton last played Batman in the 2023 film “The Flash.”

Keaton’s return as Batman was one of those woulda-shoulda-coulda moments that hinged on the performance of “The Flash,” according to a report.

Director Kevin Smith said that the son of Batman producer Michael Uslan indicated there was interest, according to a 2023 report from ComicBook.com.

Speaking of “The Flash,” Smith said, “I was hoping that it did better than it did because Michael Uslan’s kid said that…if the movie did as well as ‘The Batman’ – ‘The Batman’ opened at $130 million — one of the next Batman movies they’re going to make is ‘Batman Beyond’ with Michael Keaton.”

“So I was like, ‘Oh, my God, now I hope this movie makes a lot of money,’” he said, wishing for a reality that never took place.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Mysterious Structure Made of 'Very Fine Metallic' Material Suddenly Appears on Hilltop, Confusing Locals
Suspect Charged with Murder and Car Theft Claims He Was Just Trying to Get to Work
New Details Emerge: Legendary 'Dragon Ball' Creator Had Brain Tumor Surgery Before Death
Mastermind of Huge Marriage Fraud Operation That Sought Green Cards for 600 Immigrants Sentenced to Prison
The Best Moment From the Oscars: Michael Keaton Went Full Batman
See more...

Conversation