The Best Quote on Islam That You've Never Heard - Winston Churchill Predicted Europe's Fall to Islam All the Way Back in 1899

Former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill recognized Islam’s threat to Europe in 1899.

If only he could see the continent today.

That year, Churchill published “The River War: An Historical Account of the Reconquest of the Soudan,” telling the account of Field Marshal Lord Horatio Kitchener’s conquest of that country.

For context, this was a younger Churchill, not even 30 years old, and yet to rise to the political heights history would remember him for.

Despite that fact, his observations regarding Islam are as timeless and politically astute as any by the British statesman. The quote was posted to social media platform X by Lebanese Canadian commenter Gad Saad, who took to mocking the left and current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer by using one of their favorite insults against Churchill.

“Individual Muslims may show splendid qualities, but the influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world,” the quote said.

“Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith. It has already spread throughout Central Africa, raising fearless warriors at every step; and were it not that Christianity is sheltered in the strong arms of science, the science against which it had vainly struggled, the civilization of modern Europe might fall, as fell the civilization of ancient Rome,” it continued.

Before delving further, note the full quote.

It would likely land Churchill in prison today.

“How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy. The effects are apparent in many countries. Improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet rule or live. A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement; the next of its dignity and sanctity.

“The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property — either as a child, a wife, or a concubine — must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power among men.”

The intellectual class champions a secular world without values endowed by the Creator.

Thought leaders increasingly defend multiculturalism over a Christian code of ethics.

The only moral grounding allowed to be espoused unapologetically in Europe is one of acceptance — and this is hardly a meaningful grounding for a just society.

Europe now should remember Christ’s words in Matthew 7:25-27.

“And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall, because it had been founded on the rock. And everyone who hears these words of mine and does not do them will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell, and great was the fall of it.”

We are seeing this house on sand collapse without faith in Him.

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