Share
Commentary
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, second from right, and President Donald Trump look on as a video plays Wednesday in the Oval Office of the White House
Commentary
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, second from right, and President Donald Trump look on as a video plays Wednesday in the Oval Office of the White House (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

His Best Takedown Yet? Trump Orders Lights Dimmed, Forces S. African President to Watch Brutal Persecution of Whites

 By Randy DeSoto  May 21, 2025 at 6:08pm
Share

President Donald Trump turned in another of his Oval Office must-see performances during a sit-down Wednesday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

When one thinks of the 47th president’s most memorable Oval Office meetings, certainly his showdown with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over border wall funding in 2018 comes to mind.

And who can forget the takedown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he tried to pressure Trump into giving a greater security guarantee?

But now comes Trump versus Ramaphosa over the treatment of white South African farmers.

In February, Trump issued an executive order establishing a special refugee status for Afrikaners, who are victims of unjust racial discrimination, including threats of violence and land confiscation.

Is South Africa engaged in a white genocide?

During the Oval Office meeting, Ramaphosa denied that there is a genocide taking place in his country directed at white farmers.

Trump responded, “We have thousands of stories talking about it. And we have documentaries. We have news stories.”

“Turn the lights down and just put this on. It’s right behind you,” he said to Ramaphosa, as the room became quiet while the video played.

Related:
Pathetic: CNN Rushes to Run Cover for South Africa After Trump Exposes Anti-White Footage

South African politician Julius Malema came on the screen, calling for the confiscation of land and the murder of Afrikaners. “A revolution demands, at some point, there must be killing,” he said.

“Shoot to kill, kill the Boer, the farmer,” Malema chanted before a cheering crowd in a stadium.

The BBC reported, “Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, is a fierce critic of what he sees as ‘Western imperialism’, and also advocates the nationalisation of white-owned land in South Africa.”

A different black man also could be heard in the video compilation calling for land to be confiscated. “If they object, they can seek [to be] a refugee in America,” he said. Whites make up about 7 percent of South Africa’s population.

In January, South Africa enacted a law that allows the government to confiscate land without compensation in some cases or for “just and equitable” payment in others.

Regarding the killing of farmers, data compiled by the Transvaal Agricultural Union of South Africa — a commercial farmers’ union made up mostly of Afrikaners — shows that there were 32 farm murders in 2024, down from 50 in 2023 and 43 in 2022. There have been a total of almost 2,300 farm murders since 1990.

Factcheck.org noted that most, if not all, the farmers murdered were white.

Trump also held up articles he said were from the last few days in South Africa reporting about the killings. “Death, death, death, horrible death,” the president said as he leafed through them.

During the meeting, South Africa’s Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, who is white, confirmed that white farmers are experiencing violence.

“We have a real safety problem in South Africa. I don’t think anyone wants to candy-coat that,” he said.

But he emphasized that the two individuals shown in the video are minority party leaders, including Malema, and they do not represent the policy of the governing African National Congress Party.

Ramaphosa added that he denounces the rhetoric of those minority leaders shown in the video.

“There is criminality in our country,” the South African president conceded. “People who do get killed, unfortunately, through criminal activity, are not only white people, [the] majority of them are black people.”

Trump definitely displayed, once again, his ability to raise the profile of an issue and force the media to cover it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: CNN's Kaitlan Collins Bristles When RFK Jr. Tells Her the Truth About the Mainstream Media
Bessent Lays Out Big Problem: CBO's Cost Scoring of 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Watch: Shock Video Shows Exactly What the Judge Accused of Aiding Illegal Allegedly Did
Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Trump Admin's Harvard Foreign Student Ban
'Big, Beautiful Bill' Immediately Runs Into Trouble in Senate After Squeaking Through House
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation