His Best Takedown Yet? Trump Orders Lights Dimmed, Forces S. African President to Watch Brutal Persecution of Whites

President Donald Trump turned in another of his Oval Office must-see performances during a sit-down Wednesday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

When one thinks of the 47th president’s most memorable Oval Office meetings, certainly his showdown with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over border wall funding in 2018 comes to mind.

JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi says there is no question that Democrats have always been for securing the border. Here is Pelosi and Chuck Schumer arguing with Donald Trump about securing the border back in 2018. Trump ended up shutting down the government because Pelosi and Schumer… pic.twitter.com/OIQz00LGzx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 11, 2024

And who can forget the takedown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he tried to pressure Trump into giving a greater security guarantee?

Trump and Vance just hammered Zelensky in the Oval Office in front of the news media. This is MUST WATCH. European politicians are going to freaking out. 🔊pic.twitter.com/quSA2NbXza — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) February 28, 2025

But now comes Trump versus Ramaphosa over the treatment of white South African farmers.

In February, Trump issued an executive order establishing a special refugee status for Afrikaners, who are victims of unjust racial discrimination, including threats of violence and land confiscation.

Is South Africa engaged in a white genocide? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (147 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

During the Oval Office meeting, Ramaphosa denied that there is a genocide taking place in his country directed at white farmers.

Trump responded, “We have thousands of stories talking about it. And we have documentaries. We have news stories.”

“Turn the lights down and just put this on. It’s right behind you,” he said to Ramaphosa, as the room became quiet while the video played.

WATCH: @POTUS shows South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a video compilation of what’s taking place against white farmers in South Africa pic.twitter.com/80rQqiT2qi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 21, 2025

South African politician Julius Malema came on the screen, calling for the confiscation of land and the murder of Afrikaners. “A revolution demands, at some point, there must be killing,” he said.

“Shoot to kill, kill the Boer, the farmer,” Malema chanted before a cheering crowd in a stadium.

The BBC reported, “Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, is a fierce critic of what he sees as ‘Western imperialism’, and also advocates the nationalisation of white-owned land in South Africa.”

A different black man also could be heard in the video compilation calling for land to be confiscated. “If they object, they can seek [to be] a refugee in America,” he said. Whites make up about 7 percent of South Africa’s population.

In January, South Africa enacted a law that allows the government to confiscate land without compensation in some cases or for “just and equitable” payment in others.

Regarding the killing of farmers, data compiled by the Transvaal Agricultural Union of South Africa — a commercial farmers’ union made up mostly of Afrikaners — shows that there were 32 farm murders in 2024, down from 50 in 2023 and 43 in 2022. There have been a total of almost 2,300 farm murders since 1990.

Factcheck.org noted that most, if not all, the farmers murdered were white.

Trump also held up articles he said were from the last few days in South Africa reporting about the killings. “Death, death, death, horrible death,” the president said as he leafed through them.

President @realDonaldTrump shows the President of South Africa articles of white farmers being killed “Death, death, death” pic.twitter.com/TFDitglXaO — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 21, 2025

During the meeting, South Africa’s Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, who is white, confirmed that white farmers are experiencing violence.

“We have a real safety problem in South Africa. I don’t think anyone wants to candy-coat that,” he said.

But he emphasized that the two individuals shown in the video are minority party leaders, including Malema, and they do not represent the policy of the governing African National Congress Party.

JUST IN: During a White House visit, South Africa’s Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen who is in the opposition party to President Ramaphosa has also joined forces to fix what’s happening in that country and stop the radicals from hurting “white and black” farmers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qmYceGlObN — Wayne DuPree (@TheDupreeReport) May 21, 2025

Ramaphosa added that he denounces the rhetoric of those minority leaders shown in the video.

“There is criminality in our country,” the South African president conceded. “People who do get killed, unfortunately, through criminal activity, are not only white people, [the] majority of them are black people.”

Trump definitely displayed, once again, his ability to raise the profile of an issue and force the media to cover it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.