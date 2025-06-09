Share
Commentary
Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, tries to enter the Federal Bureau of Prisons in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, following a riotous immigration raid protest.
Commentary
Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, tries to enter the Federal Bureau of Prisons in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, following a riotous immigration raid protest. (Eric Thayer / AP)

Best Video You'll See Today: Maxine Waters Loses Tug-of-War, Gets Door Slammed in Face at Federal Building

 By Michael Schwarz  June 9, 2025 at 12:37pm
Share

Dangerous demagogues rarely provide unintentional comic relief.

Consider Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California the exception.

In a clip posted Sunday to the social media platform X, Waters strolled up to the Los Angeles Federal Building and tried using her “congressional authority” to enter the building, only to have a heroic security official close the door in her face.

“Hello, hello, hello,” she said as she reached the top of the steps. “Congresswoman Waters. I just came to use my congressional authority to check on David Huerta.”

According to Newsweek, federal agents detained David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union California and SEIU-United Service Workers West, during Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Los Angeles on Friday.

Huerta does not appear to have been a target of the raids, but instead “was observing and documenting ICE operations.”

That arrest evidently convinced Waters to try throwing her “congressional authority” in the security official’s face.

It did not work.

“Ma’am, the lobby’s secure right now to all visitors,” the security official replied before turning his back.

Do you think Waters ever tried to visit any of the hundreds of J6ers to make sure they were safe?

“Excuse me,” she insisted. “I need to get in.”

“Contact our public affairs office,” the security official instructed her as he closed the door behind him.

Waters then grabbed the door handle in a futile attempt to enter the building.

Readers no doubt will enjoy the priceless look of thwarted self-importance on the congresswoman’s face as she walked away.

Related:
DHS Fires Back at Critics, 'Sets the Record Straight' About What's Really Happening in LA Riots

Note that at the end of that video, Waters expressed concern that officials might “deport” Huerta.

The congresswoman expressed the same concern in the video below, which appears to have been taken after the federal building’s door was closed in her face.

“I don’t know what they’re gonna do to him,” she said. “I don’t want them to deport him.”

Waters then called for the people and elected officials of Los Angeles to resist President Donald Trump.

By now, Democrats like Waters have made their message redundantly clear. In short, they care about illegal immigrants, not American citizens.

After all, when the tyrannical administration of former President Joe Biden weaponized federal law enforcement and persecuted hundreds of Americans on account of the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, Democrats like Waters did not try to enter federal detention centers to check on those prisoners.

Of course, with Trump as president, stories of this kind often end with the good guys getting the last laugh.

Indeed, for those keeping track at home, the 2025 scoreboard now reads as follows:

Security Officials 2, Maxine Waters 0

In February, a lone security official denied Waters and other congressional Democrats entrance to the Department of Education building.

Funny how Waters’ “congressional authority” never seems to impress anyone.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Best Video You'll See Today: Maxine Waters Loses Tug-of-War, Gets Door Slammed in Face at Federal Building
Kamala Harris' Statement on California Riots Shows She Learned Nothing from Her Election Loss
Trump Has Painful Rhyming Warning for Any LA Punks Who Spit on Law Enforcement - This Is What We Voted For
MAGA Takes the High Road, Praises Both Musk and Trump Amid Feud
John Adams and Thomas Jefferson Could Reconcile Trump and Musk
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation