Best Video You'll See Today: Maxine Waters Loses Tug-of-War, Gets Door Slammed in Face at Federal Building

Dangerous demagogues rarely provide unintentional comic relief.

Consider Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California the exception.

In a clip posted Sunday to the social media platform X, Waters strolled up to the Los Angeles Federal Building and tried using her “congressional authority” to enter the building, only to have a heroic security official close the door in her face.

“Hello, hello, hello,” she said as she reached the top of the steps. “Congresswoman Waters. I just came to use my congressional authority to check on David Huerta.”

According to Newsweek, federal agents detained David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union California and SEIU-United Service Workers West, during Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Los Angeles on Friday.

Huerta does not appear to have been a target of the raids, but instead “was observing and documenting ICE operations.”

That arrest evidently convinced Waters to try throwing her “congressional authority” in the security official’s face.

It did not work.

“Ma’am, the lobby’s secure right now to all visitors,” the security official replied before turning his back.

“Excuse me,” she insisted. “I need to get in.”

“Contact our public affairs office,” the security official instructed her as he closed the door behind him.

Waters then grabbed the door handle in a futile attempt to enter the building.

Readers no doubt will enjoy the priceless look of thwarted self-importance on the congresswoman’s face as she walked away.

BREAKING: Rep. Maxine Waters tried to enter the Los Angeles Federal Building to check on arrested SEIU President David Huerta. Despite her “congressional authority,” she was denied entry. Note how Waters walked past all the graffiti during this stunt — quite the backdrop. pic.twitter.com/BwAM5pJljF — Stu (@thestustustudio) June 8, 2025

Note that at the end of that video, Waters expressed concern that officials might “deport” Huerta.

The congresswoman expressed the same concern in the video below, which appears to have been taken after the federal building’s door was closed in her face.

“I don’t know what they’re gonna do to him,” she said. “I don’t want them to deport him.”

Waters then called for the people and elected officials of Los Angeles to resist President Donald Trump.

In Los Angeles, @RepMaxineWaters calls for anti-ICE protests to continue: “We can’t be intimidated, we’ve got to get the people out … We’ve got to resist!” pic.twitter.com/7UxCxqcDL2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2025

By now, Democrats like Waters have made their message redundantly clear. In short, they care about illegal immigrants, not American citizens.

After all, when the tyrannical administration of former President Joe Biden weaponized federal law enforcement and persecuted hundreds of Americans on account of the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, Democrats like Waters did not try to enter federal detention centers to check on those prisoners.

Of course, with Trump as president, stories of this kind often end with the good guys getting the last laugh.

Indeed, for those keeping track at home, the 2025 scoreboard now reads as follows:

Security Officials 2, Maxine Waters 0

In February, a lone security official denied Waters and other congressional Democrats entrance to the Department of Education building.

Funny how Waters’ “congressional authority” never seems to impress anyone.

