Best Video of the Week: Watch Cop Wreck Entitled Gov't Employee's Night After She Thinks She and Friend Have Get Out of Jail Free Cards

“You’re going to regret this!”

That was the warning a Rhode Island prosecutor gave police officers as she was being handcuffed outside a restaurant on Thursday.

The entire episode was captured on bodycam footage that police released Monday, and it is must-see.

In the most satisfying takedowns of raw entitlement you’ll probably see this week, Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan and her friend, Veronica Hannan, were asked to leave a Newport restaurant after being deemed “unwanted” at the establishment, WJAR reported.

Police tried to give them every chance to walk away peacefully.

An officer urged, “They want you to leave. Let’s just leave.”

Instead, Flanagan — a Democrat — tried to bully her way into remaining in someone else’s private business and dropped her credentials just short of a dozen times.

“I want you to turn your bodycam off,” she barked at one cop. “Protocol is that you turn it off if a citizen requests it, so turn it off.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Full bodycam footage released of Rhode Island Special Assistant AG Devon Flanagan and her friend being arrested for trespassing. Flanagan was seen getting a police car door shut in her face after she and her friends mentioned about 20 times that she is an AG. Flanagan is facing… pic.twitter.com/pO1DqAEkS7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 18, 2025

“We’re not trespassing. You haven’t notified us that we’re trespassing,” she demanded of an officer she didn’t know would be arresting her moments later.

That was the moment the patient officer informed her she was trespassing at the Clarke Cooke House restaurant just before 10 p.m., according to a time stamp on the video.

Then she began chanting her job title like it was a magic shield:

“I’m an AG. I’m an AG.”

The cop’s response?

“Good for you,” he said. “I don’t give a s***.”

The officer didn’t flinch because what does being an assistant attorney general have to do with anything?

“Buddy, you’re going to regret this. You’re going to regret it,” Flanagan later threatened from the back of a cruiser, as if the reality that she was not untouchable was sinking in.

Should the one who works for the AG’s office be fired immediately? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2564 Votes) No: 1% (25 Votes)

Her friend wasn’t much better, slipping out of handcuffs, cursing at officers, and even trying to block the police cruiser door with her feet.

Both were eventually carted off to jail, probably to the relief of everyone who had to deal with them that evening.

Plenty of people act like jerks when they’re dealing with police — but Flanagan was not an average citizen, which makes this clip both glorious and alarming.

She lied about legal rules. She tried to intimidate a police officer, and she tried to use her job like it was a get out of jail free card.

But the officers didn’t blink.

They cuffed her anyway, because — as Democrats so often love to profess in public forums — no one is above the law.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.