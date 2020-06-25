Maybe this can wake the “woke.”

Mobs of white “Black Lives Matter” vandals who are destroying statues might think they’re heroes of black America, while white celebrities and entertainment executives might think they’re signaling their virtue by canceling or censoring television programs and movies.

But for Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television and one of the wealthiest men in America, the two groups have something in common that have nothing to do with their racial virtues:

Black people are laughing at them, Johnson told Fox News on Wednesday.

“It’s people having fun, that they can go out and pull down a statue and have the mistaken assumption that black people are cheering for them saying, ‘Oh, my God, look at these white people. They’re doing something so important to us. They’re taking down the statue of a Civil War general who fought for the South,” Johnson said.

“You know, black people, in my opinion, black people laugh at white people who do this, the same way we laugh at white people who say, ‘We got to take off the TV shows.”

Think they’re listening on the Left Coast?

Check out Johnson’s interview here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Now, does Johnson speak for every black person in American when he says that? Of course not.

But he is the man who launched BET in 1980 and who has remained a major figure in the entertainment world since, including a stint as owner of the Charlotte, North Carolina, NBA franchise once known as the Bobcats (now Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets).

In other words, it’s a pretty good bet that Johnson has a better grasp of actual African-American culture than, say, the white women who stood guard around a blacks-only space in Seattle’s CHOP over the weekend, or the sociopaths who tore down a statue of Ulysses Grant in San Francisco.

And his take is brutal.

“White Americans seem to think that if they just do sort of emotionally or drastic things that black people are going to say, ‘Oh my God, white people love us because they took down a statue of Stonewall Jackson,’” Johnson said.

“Frankly, black people don’t give a damn.”

And that brings up the real question: What is it black Americans want?

Johnson didn’t say it in so many words, but it was pretty clear from his interview that it’s the same thing white Americans want — a good job for themselves, a good education for their children and the ability to live the American dream.

And the actions of the “borderline anarchists” currently dominating the evening news — and sickening the sane part of their countrymen — are not helping in that.

“It’s not going to close the wealth gap. It’s not going to give a kid whose parents can’t afford college money to go to college. It’s not going to close the labor gap between what white workers are paid and what black workers are paid. And it’s not going to take people off welfare or food stamps,” Johnson said.

And guess what major American figure of recent years was doing that? President Donald Trump, who helped the economy grow to record highs before the coronavirus crisis struck.

It was the economy on Trump’s watch that produced record-low unemployment for black Americans, over and over again.

It was Trump who signed a bill to lock in federal funding for historically black colleges and universities for a decade.

It was Trump who was president while the number of Americans on food stamps plummeted after soaring under President Barack Obama.

But the “woke” white savages who are destroying public works of art to demonstrate their fealty to African-Americans claim the moral high ground?

Bizarre acts of self-abasement, like Chick-fil-A President Dan Cathy’s decision to publicly shine a rapper’s shoes, do nothing to advance the economic or social wellbeing of African-Americans.

Threats from Black Lives Matter leaders won’t change the country either.

What can change the country for the better is the kind of economy Trump was delivering before the coronavirus crisis, and the kind of economy that’s likely to continue if he wins re-election and Democrats are not allowed to resume their job-killing strangulation of the United States’ material and intellectual productive capacity.

Possibly the best part of Johnson’s statement is its source.

Most recently in the news proposing a $14 trillion reparations plan to be paid to black Americans, Johnson can hardly be accused of being a black conservative selling out his race. (White leftists can’t treat him like they treat a Clarence Thomas, say, or a Thomas Sowell.)

And as the rest of the interview showed, he hasn’t changed his opinion that money paid to black people by white people is the best way to even the playing field.

That’s nonsense, too. But everyone’s got a right to an opinion.

The point here is that a man who knows far more about the black American world than any campus socialist or idiot white woman showing how down she is with the cause by guarding a “blacks only” space in Seattle has blown the whistle on the whole game leftists are running on the country.

And it’s a whistle that should be a wake-up call to the whole nation — especially the “woke.”

