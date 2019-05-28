Beto Apologizes to Campaign Staff for Being ‘Giant A–hole’ To Be Around at Times

Former Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, a Texas Democrat seeking the party’s nomination for 2020, apologized to campaign staff for being a “giant a**hole” during his failed Senate bid, new video released Tuesday shows.

In a documentary titled “Running With Beto,” premiering on HBO on Tuesday, O’Rourke gathered with his campaign staff, to thank them, before giving his concession speech, after losing to Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the election.

The Daily Beast obtained footage of the documentary in advance, and released a clip of O’Rourke speaking to his campaign staff and apologized for being a “giant asshole.”

“I just feel very, very lucky, and I love you guys more than you’ll ever know,” O’Rourke says.

“I know I was a giant a**hole to be around sometimes, and you all never allowed my shortcomings to get in the way of running the best campaign this state has ever seen.”

The outlet also noted that Cynthia Cano, his road manager, was clearly upset after he said this, as she can be seen with tears in her eyes after calling himself a “giant a**hole.”

The outlet also says there are many other scenes in the upcoming documentary that show O’Rourke criticizing Cano for her work.

Response to the scene on social media was probably more positive than O’Rourke’s many competitors for the nomination would have expected — or hoped for.

So Beto is a guy who can admit when stress got the better of him and acknowledges it and apologies to the person he took his stress out on? Wow. How refreshing. Love a guy who can admit when they were wrong. — Lisa Mellers (@Flabbergast2017) May 28, 2019

Apologizes for being human? That’s a plus in my book. We don’t need anymore arrogant leaders who think they have all the answers and never admit fault. He’s self-aware and cares how his behavior effects those around him. Again, a plus. — Susie Draper (@susiedrapes) May 28, 2019

The Texas Democrat also came under fire in March for reportedly writing a murder fantasy in which the narrator drives over children in the street.

O’Rourke was exposed in a Reuters report as a member of one of the U.S.’s biggest hacking groups, called the “Cult of the Dead Cow.”

The group’s focus was to provide the necessary tools to those wanting to hack Microsoft computers.

He also ended up writing bulletin boards, one he wrote when he was 15, detailing himself accelerating a car into a group of children and hearing them scream.

O’Rourke will have to defeat a long list of Democratic candidates to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

