SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Beto O’Rourke Has Already Broken a Campaign Promise Before Election Day

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke debates U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz at the KENS 5 studios on October 16, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas.Tom Reel-Pool / Getty ImagesU.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke debates U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz at the KENS 5 studios on October 16, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas. (Tom Reel-Pool / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 2:13pm
Print

Texas Senate candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke appears to have already broken one of his campaign promises. Fox News reported that the Democratic candidate spent almost $18 million on a DNC affiliated consultancy company after he promised not to do so.

Federal Election Commission records show that in the last quarter, O’Rourke’s campaign spent almost $18 million on Screen Strategies Media, a “full service media strategy, planning and buying agency” that offers “strategic consulting,” “media planning” and “full service media placement,” according to the company’s website.

O’Rourke is looking to replace incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the upcoming midterm election.

Cruz has a history in politics, beyond his voting record in the United States Senate reaching back five years, due to his service as the Solicitor General of Texas. O’Rourke however, is only recently under the statewide microscope.

The Democratic challenger made a point of making multiple promises to his would-be constituents, promising, among other things, to never hire a consultancy firm.

TRENDING: Fox News Crushes CNN and MSNBC Combined in Ratings Race

“Since 1988, when Lloyd Bentsen won re-election to the Senate, Democrats have spent close to a billion dollars on consultants and pollsters and experts and campaign wizards and have performed terribly,” O’Rourke told The Texas Tribune in the spring of 2017.

He gave the same message to the Dallas Morning News around the same time, saying “My heart’s in it, I want to do this, I’m driven to do it. I’m not poll-testing it. I’m not consulting with consultants.”

Just a month later, O’Rourke had to walk that declaration back after The Texas Tribune outed him for spending some of his numerous campaign dollars on consulting firms.

At the time The Tribune revealed what he was spending his money on, O’Rourke said that he was using the companies for “technical” purposes, but he would not use them to “sharpen” his message.

Do you think Cruz will beat O’Rourke?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“When I talk about this, I talk about the fact that we don’t take PAC money, we don’t take special interest contributions and we don’t take corporate cash,” he told the newspaper.

“I don’t have consultants who tell me what to say or sharpen my message.”

On the campaign trail shortly afterward, O’Rourke seemed to attempt damage control and offered his supporters an amended version of his no-consultants pledge.

“I don’t have a pollster,” O’Rourke told supporters in Garland, according to the Tribune.

“I don’t have a consultant who packages the message, tells me what to say, says, ‘This is what Texas believes,’ or ‘You’ve got to tack to the middle to get to them over here.'”

RELATED: CNN Panel Erupts After Reporter Says Trump Has Radicalized More People Than ISIS

Fox News reported that the O’Rourke campaign didn’t immediately respond to their request for comment about the most recent consultancy findings.

While Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide office in years, O’Rourke has had record-breaking fundraising, outperforming Cruz by tens of millions.

Just weeks ago, O’Rourke rejoiced over his fundraising hall, once again saying that he was individually driven and supported.

O’Rourke has also earned some heat from his own party because of his unwillingness to share his funds with other Democrats who might have better chances of winning their seats, according to Fox News.

Despite his excessive funding, however, some polls show him trailing the Republican incumbent. Fox News reported that the most recent poll showed that Cruz would beat O’Rourke by 10 points.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Robert S. Mueller III, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, speaks at the International Conference on Cyber Security on Aug. 8, 2013, in New York City.Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Mueller Alleges Women Were Offered Money by Opponents To ‘Make False Claims’

Randy DeSoto

ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Scalise Reacts After CNN’s Don Lemon Says ‘I Don’t See Democrats Killing’ Over Politics

Steven Beyer

A Mexican Federal Police officer asks migrants to dismount from the crowded back of a truck in the Mexican state of Chiapas on Friday.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

General in Charge of Border Response Warns This Migrant Caravan Is ‘Different’

Jack Davis

Minnesota Republican Rep. Jason Lewis just picked up two big endorsements from labor unions that supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.Jason Lews / Facebook screen shot

Huge Hillary-Supporting Unions Flip, Fully Endorse Republican

Randy DeSoto

CNN interviews Ambassador Ron Dermer.Sarah Edwards / YouTube screen shot

Israeli Ambassador Sets the Record Straight When CNN Pulls Trump into Pittsburgh Shooting

Steven Beyer

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki HaleyLev Radin / Shutterstock

Nikki Haley Highlights the Hypocrisy of Blaming Trump for Pittsburgh Shooting – ‘Have Some Respect’

Randy DeSoto

Hillary Clinton makes racist joke@MattBatzel / Twitter screen shot

Hillary Makes Racist Joke About Booker, Holder, ‘They All Look Alike’

RealClearInvestigations

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

DOJ Ties Trump FISA Release to Obstruction

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.