Beto Confirms He's Ready for War with US Citizens: 'Hell Yes We're Going To Take Your AR-15!'

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University's Health and PE Center on Sept. 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University's Health and PE Center on Sept. 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published September 12, 2019 at 6:57pm
Former Texas congressman and failed Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke is not shy about expressing his views on confiscating Americans’ guns.

And on Thursday at the 2020 Democratic presidential debate, O’Rourke reiterated that he’ll remove firearms from law-abiding gun owners.

“Are you proposing taking away their guns and how would this work?” ABC anchor David Muir asked O’Rourke, referring to his so-called mandatory “buyback” proposal for AR-15s and AK-47s.

“I am, if it’s a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield,” O’Rourke replied, garnering cheers from the debate audience.

“If the high-impact, high-velocity round when it hits your body shreds everything inside of your body because it was designed to do that,” O’Rourke added, “so that you would bleed to death on a battlefield and not be able to get up and kill one of our soldiers.”

“When we see that being used against children,” O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47, we’re not going to allow it to be used against fellow Americans anymore.”

Watch below:

This is nothing new for the former Texas representative.

Do you think Beto O'Rourke would make a good president?

When asked earlier this month if he would implement mandatory “buybacks” of so-called “assault weapons,” O’Rourke was all too clear.

“I want to be really clear that that’s exactly what we are going to do,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Americans who own AR-15s, AK-47s, will have to sell them to the government. We’re not going to allow them to stay on our streets, to show up in our communities, to be used against us in our synagogues, our churches, our mosques, our Walmarts, our public places.”

In a USA Today Op-Ed piece last month, O’Rourke expressed similar sentiments.

“All countries have video games. All countries struggle with mental health. All countries deal with hatred,” O’Rourke wrote.

RELATED: Beto: America Wasn't Created on July 4, 1776. It Was Aug. 20, 1619, When 1st Slaves Arrived

“But only America has more guns than human beings — 390 million firearms in a country of 329 million people — which kill nearly 40,000 people every year,” he added. “That’s why, as president, I would institute a mandatory buyback of every assault weapon in America.”

Of course, there’s one thing O’Rourke is forgetting.

Americans with AR-15s and other so-called “assault weapons” are not just going to give up their guns to the government.

If O’Rourke tried to implement this policy, he’d effectively be declaring war on law-abiding gun owners. And I have no doubt those gun owners would fight back.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







