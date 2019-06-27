Beto O’Rourke Begins Democratic Debate by Dodging Question While Speaking Spanish

Former Texas congressman and 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke answered his first question of the Democratic debate Wednesday in Spanish.

Well, it might be more accurate to say he provided a response in Spanish, because it sure didn’t sound like O’Rourke answered the question.

As Bloomberg noted, O’Rourke was asked if he would support a 70 percent marginal tax rate on individuals earning more than $10 million a year if elected president.

“This economy has got to work for everyone,” O’Rourke replied. “And right now we know that it isn’t. And it’s going to take all of us coming together to make sure that it does.”

O’Rourke went on to decry an economy that is “rigged to corporations and to the very wealthiest.”

The former Texas representative also gave a similar response in Spanish.

Notably, he did not say whether or not he would support a 70 percent marginal tax rate on those who earn more than $10 per year.

Watch below:

WATCH: Beto O’Rourke delivers his first #DemDebate response in English and Spanish. pic.twitter.com/xxZSvvYTyq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 27, 2019

As O’Rourke failed to answer the question in Spanish, Sen. Cory Booker’s facial expression said it all:

According to Bloomberg, O’Rourke did express support for a 28 percent corporate tax rate, though he did not really comment on the 70 percent marginal tax rate issue.

“I’ll give you 10 seconds to answer if you want to answer the direct question,” a moderator prodded.

It didn’t work.

After being pressed on the issue, he said, “I would support a tax rate and a tax code that is fair to everyone.”

Many pundits were not impressed with O’Rourke’s non-answer.

Next time my boss asks me a question I don’t want to answer I will answer in spanish — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 27, 2019

Cory Booker, as Beto gives part of his answer in Spanish, and does not answer the question. pic.twitter.com/4jKNSrIPAx — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 27, 2019

Cory Booker’s face while Beto O’Rourke speaks in Spanish LMAO pic.twitter.com/9aaPALihfC — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 27, 2019

Beto O’Rourke asked what the top marginal tax rate should be. His answer: “this economy has got to work for everybody” — then he talks in Spanish for a long time LOL. What a ridiculous answer. #DemDebate — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) June 27, 2019

Beto O’Rourke: Not only will I not answer your question, I will not answer it in Spanish! #DemDebate — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 27, 2019

“Beto O’Rourke: Not only will I not answer your question, I will not answer it in Spanish!” Reason editor Robby Soave tweeted, summing up O’Rourke’s response.

