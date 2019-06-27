SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Beto O’Rourke Begins Democratic Debate by Dodging Question While Speaking Spanish

×
By Joe Setyon
Published June 26, 2019 at 6:39pm
Print

Former Texas congressman and 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke answered his first question of the Democratic debate Wednesday in Spanish.

Well, it might be more accurate to say he provided a response in Spanish, because it sure didn’t sound like O’Rourke answered the question.

As Bloomberg noted, O’Rourke was asked if he would support a 70 percent marginal tax rate on individuals earning more than $10 million a year if elected president.

Are you watching the Democratic debates?

“This economy has got to work for everyone,” O’Rourke replied. “And right now we know that it isn’t. And it’s going to take all of us coming together to make sure that it does.”

TRENDING: US Officials Reveal Retaliatory Strike in Response to Iran’s Drone Attack

O’Rourke went on to decry an economy that is “rigged to corporations and to the very wealthiest.”

The former Texas representative also gave a similar response in Spanish.

Notably, he did not say whether or not he would support a 70 percent marginal tax rate on those who earn more than $10 per year.

Watch below:

As O’Rourke failed to answer the question in Spanish, Sen. Cory Booker’s facial expression said it all:

According to Bloomberg, O’Rourke did express support for a 28 percent corporate tax rate, though he did not really comment on the 70 percent marginal tax rate issue.

RELATED: Poll Suggests Texas Is Heading Toward a 2020 Showdown

“I’ll give you 10 seconds to answer if you want to answer the direct question,” a moderator prodded.

It didn’t work.

After being pressed on the issue, he said, “I would support a tax rate and a tax code that is fair to everyone.”

Many pundits were not impressed with O’Rourke’s non-answer.

“Beto O’Rourke: Not only will I not answer your question, I will not answer it in Spanish!” Reason editor Robby Soave tweeted, summing up O’Rourke’s response.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Trump Weighs In On Democratic Debate with Savage First Comment
Beto O’Rourke Begins Democratic Debate by Dodging Question While Speaking Spanish
President Trump Guarantees Mike Pence’s Status on 2020 Ticket
Pete Buttigieg Accused of Turning People Against the Police for ‘Political Gain’
Breaking: Melania Trump Announces New White House Press Secretary
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×