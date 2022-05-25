Share
Beto O'Rourke Disrupts Abbott's Press Conference on School Shooting, Mayor Calls Him 'Sick Son of a B****'

 By Richard Moorhead  May 25, 2022 at 12:31pm
Beto O’Rourke disrupted a press conference in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday in which state and local leaders responded to the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

O’Rourke assailed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, accusing him of “doing nothing.” O’Rourke is running for Texas governor.

The mayor of Uvalde responded to O’Rourke, rejecting his politicization of the tragedy in pursuit of a campaign soundbite.

“You’re out of line … Sir, you’re out of line!”

Sen. Ted Cruz rebuked the candidate, who staged the disruption before Lt. Gov Dan Patrick spoke on the state’s response.

The mayor quickly ran out of patience.

“I can’t believe that you’re a sick son of a b**** that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue.”

At the press conference, Gov. Abbott and other elected officials announced plans to revise the state’s mental health policies in order to prevent tragedies such as the Uvalde school shooting.

Police eventually escorted O’Rourke out of the Uvalde auditorium, removing him from the press conference.

The mayor responded again when O’Rourke blamed Abbott for the shooting, claiming that the school shooting was “on you.”

“It’s on a******* like you! Why don’t you get out of here?”

Beto has championed gun control throughout his political career, famously bragging of his support for mass gun confiscation as a 2020 presidential candidate.

Did Beto go too far?

Abbott largely declined to recognize O’Rourke’s political soundbite stunt.

“There are family members who are crying as we speak … There’s no words that anybody shouting can come up here and do anything to heal those broken hearts.”

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting. The gunman was neutralized by a team of Border Patrol agents who arrived at the scene following a request from local law enforcement.

Richard Moorhead
