Democrats and media outlets alike have long applauded Beto O’Rourke for his brazen “authenticity.”

Beto prides himself on shooting from the hip and seeming less like a polished political operative and more like a man of the people.

Well, that charade took a bit of a hit on Saturday when the Texas politician filmed a video of himself inviting his supporters to join him for a morning run on Sunday.

Corpus Christi! Join me for a morning run along the water at 7:30. We’re meeting at the Selena Statue. Hope to see you there. pic.twitter.com/9qKPTbLLOu — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2022

Twitter users were quick to notice an odd detail with O’Rourke’s video — he wasn’t exactly dressed to be running, despite doing so in the video.

This led many to question whether or not the video was authentic at all.

Running in a dress shirt is as authentic and relatable as a white guy using a phony hispanic nickname. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 18, 2022

Hold on, Beto, let me get my silk blouse and penny loafers, and I’ll join you. — Princess Not So Bright (@ohfiddledeedee) September 18, 2022

A morning run in a dress shirt? Hang on. Gotta get my tux. I’ve got a triathlon coming up. You were more authentic with the skateboard, “Beto.” — Ultra Trafficker Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 18, 2022

You need to hire some new social media peeps….no one runs in a newly pressed dress shirt, especially in Texas. — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) September 18, 2022

Whether or not this “run” was a stunt or not, one fact about Beto remains true.

Beto isn’t actually authentic. Rather, every move he makes is a calculated decision to make him seem more authentic.

A 2019 article from The Bulwark, a center-right political news outlet, explained this quite elegantly.

Pointing out how O’Rourke failed to take any concrete policy positions, relied on stream-of-consciousness speech making and was accused of co-opting Barack Obama’s message, writer Christian Schneider summed up O’Rourke’s game: “[N]ot having an act is O’Rourke’s act.”

Indeed, O’Rourke’s supposed “authenticity” is actually painfully inauthentic.

Beto proved as much with his stunt on Saturday.

