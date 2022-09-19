Parler Share
Commentary

Beto O'Rourke Invites Supporters Out for a 'Morning Run Along the Water,' But People Instantly Notice a Problem

 By Michael Austin  September 19, 2022 at 12:48pm
Democrats and media outlets alike have long applauded Beto O’Rourke for his brazen “authenticity.”

Beto prides himself on shooting from the hip and seeming less like a polished political operative and more like a man of the people.

Well, that charade took a bit of a hit on Saturday when the Texas politician filmed a video of himself inviting his supporters to join him for a morning run on Sunday.

Twitter users were quick to notice an odd detail with O’Rourke’s video — he wasn’t exactly dressed to be running, despite doing so in the video.

This led many to question whether or not the video was authentic at all.

Whether or not this “run” was a stunt or not, one fact about Beto remains true.

Beto isn’t actually authentic. Rather, every move he makes is a calculated decision to make him seem more authentic.

A 2019 article from The Bulwark, a center-right political news outlet, explained this quite elegantly.

Does Beto O'Rourke stand a chance in his race for Texas governor?

Pointing out how O’Rourke failed to take any concrete policy positions, relied on stream-of-consciousness speech making and was accused of co-opting Barack Obama’s message, writer Christian Schneider summed up O’Rourke’s game: “[N]ot having an act is O’Rourke’s act.”

Indeed, O’Rourke’s supposed “authenticity” is actually painfully inauthentic.

Beto proved as much with his stunt on Saturday.

Conversation