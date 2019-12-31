Beto O'Rourke Politicizes Texas Church Shooting, Can't Quite Thank the Heroes Who Stopped It

On Sunday, two churchgoers in White Settlement, Texas were shot dead. However, things could have been a lot worse had there not been law-abiding concealed carriers in the congregation.

According to Fox News, the gunman was shot dead by heroic parishioners “within seconds” of opening fire on the 240-odd congregants at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

Multiple congregants drew their weapons after the gunman opened fire, though the shooter is believed to have been killed by a single shot from church member and Army veteran Jack Wilson, according to The Washington Post.

The shooter appeared to be in disguise when he entered the church and gave off an odd vibe to congregants.

“I should have listened to my gut,” Isabel Arreola, 38, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “While he was there, I couldn’t sing. I couldn’t pray. There was just something not right about him. But at the same time, I thought that maybe I was being too hard.”

The clear fact is that Sunday’s shooting would have been far, far worse without concealed carriers in the pews. It’s difficult to dispute this unless, of course, you have a vested interest in doing so.

So, of course, Beto O’Rourke disputed it.

O’Rourke, whose short run for the presidency is best remembered for an epigram/epitaph uttered during a debate — “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15” — used an event where concealed carriers arguably stopped a massacre to vaguely insinuate more gun control was needed.

Perhaps most notably, he also decided he wasn’t going to give any sort of recognition to the individuals who stopped the shooter.

So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth. Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working. https://t.co/krwcpL1lih — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 29, 2019

“So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth,” O’Rourke tweeted.

“Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working.”

No note to the heroes who stopped the shooter cold. Nothing about how law-abiding gun owners were the reason this didn’t turn bad. Not a darn thing. This is all about his agenda.

Furthermore, neither the type of gun that was used by the attacker nor the ones that were used to stop him would have been prohibited by Beto’s gun ban. We know now that the gunman had an arrest record, but it’s unclear whether or not this would have stopped him from purchasing or owning a firearm.

However, therein lies the problem: Even if he was stopped from buying one legally, it’s not hard for someone who wants to do violence to find a firearm illegally. Meanwhile, concealed carriers who obtained their weapons legally are what stopped this from turning into a bloodbath.

There were plenty of responses to Beto’s tweet:

Armed churchgoers stopped the shooter, you liar https://t.co/bIQguk3UDi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 29, 2019

How did the New York gun laws protect the Jewish people praying that were stabbed by a man with a machete? I noticed you mention sending love and prayers to Monsey but I did not see you call for machete laws. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 29, 2019

If @BetoORourke had his way, no one else would have been armed except for the law-breaking murderer, and more people would have died. https://t.co/2IBXuLdXLH — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 30, 2019

Is this going to stop Beto? Heck no, it’s not going to take his Twitter momentum.

Remember, unless he wants his old House seat back, calling for your guns is all he has left. He’s not going to get the vice presidential nod, not in the year of the magically diversifying Democratic ticket.

The one thing everyone’s going to remember about his campaign, aside from the fact he tried and failed to be the rich white savior for the ossified wing of the party that still mentally plots alternate realities where Robert F. Kennedy won the election in 1968, is that he promised he would take your guns if they looked scary.

Try that line when you’re going for statewide office in Texas and see how it works. Spoiler alert: not well. To all of my liberal friends who wanted Beto to run against John Cornyn in the 2020 Texas senatorial election, uh, good luck.

Like Michael Bloomberg, Beto’s pretty much painted himself into a corner as a professional gun-grabber. (This is notwithstanding the fact Bloomberg still thinks he can win the Democratic nomination and become president, which I find adorable.)

This is what you should expect from Robert Francis O’Rourke going forward. If a bad guy with a gun was stopped by a good guy with a gun, he’s going to be asking why anyone had a gun in the first place. Don’t bring up any talk of the constitution or Heller v. D.C., else his handlers will have to bring out the tranq darts.

That’s the thing with Beto now. He’s not just coming for your AR-15s, your AK-47s, your BKC-35s, your L-1011s, your R2-D2s or anything else with a scary acronym. He’s coming for anything that can fire a bullet. The good thing is, he can’t actually do it.

But he can sit in his armchair, sporting his new beard and sipping from his glass of wine, and tweet about how Our Gun Policy Isn’t Working whenever a violent act is committed with a firearm. As for those heroes who stopped the shooter? Uh, what heroes?

