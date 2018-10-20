SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

By Jack Davis
at 11:13am
Print

It’s bad enough for the campaign of Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke that despite raising massive amounts of money, he’s trailing in the polls behind incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

But now, at least one Texan has found hearing from O’Rourke’s campaign so obnoxious that he filed a class action lawsuit to ensure he won’t get any more texts from the campaign.

The lawsuit claims that in texting without getting residents’ permission, the campaign is violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The suit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas by Sameer Syeed of Collin County. Neither Syeed nor his attorney, Shawn Jaffer, have commented on the suit.

The lawsuit claims that Syeed received nine texts from Beto for Texas without ever giving the campaign permission to contact him.

TRENDING: Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

The suit also claims he wanted to stop the texts but could not text back. Attempts to call the number the texts came from resulted in error messages or a disconnect. The suit argues this proves the calls came from an automated phone system.

That’s important for the lawsuit because the Telephone Consumer Protection Act bans sending texts without permission except in an emergency.

Do you think this lawsuit has merit?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Chris Evans, communications director of Beto for Texas, dismissed the suit.

“Our grassroots volunteer program with thousands of Texans canvassing, phone banking, texting, and organizing is the largest this state has seen. It is fully compliant with the law,” he said.

The suit wants the campaign to fork over at least $500 per text message to anyone who signs onto the suit.

O’Rourke’s campaign is not short of cash. KHOU reported that O’Rourke has raised just over $60 million against Cruz, whose fundraising had totaled just shy of $35 million.

Despite the fact that the Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Cruz with a 7 percentage point lead, Cruz is fighting hard for every vote.

RELATED: Trump Unveils New Nickname for Cruz Ahead of Midterms: ‘Nobody Has Helped Me More’

President Donald Trump, who will hold a rally for Cruz on Monday, tweeted his support for his former GOP presidential primary opponent on Friday.

“Beto O’Rourke is a total lightweight compared to Ted Cruz, and he comes nowhere near representing the values and desires of the people of the Great State of Texas. He will never be allowed to turn Texas into Venezuela!” Trump tweeted.

O’Rourke has said that if he is elected, he would vote to impeach Trump.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

An apparent pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters on Wednesday.ABC News / Twitter

Ex-Bomb Disposal Officer Notices Strange Characteristics of Device Sent to CNN

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

Chris Agee

Randy J. Smith of Middletown, Delaware, posted a Facebook update on Sunday including the video apparently showing Democratic state House candidate Monique Johns approach his door and steal a campaign flyer for her Republican opponent.

Security Camera Catches Democratic Candidate Stealing Republican Opponent’s Flyer

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

Savannah Pointer

Reporter Stops ImmigrantsFox and Friends / Twitter screen shot

Watch: Fox News Reporter Appears To ‘Foil’ Group’s Attempt To Illegally Cross Border

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.Matt York / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Trump’s Base Returns in Nick of Time

Joe Saunders

Screen from Obama speaking as a U.S. senator from Illinois.Donald Trump / Twitter screen shot

Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree with President Obama 100%’

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.